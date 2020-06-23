Alisha Chinai Bursts 'music Mafia' Bubble; Says 'I Am Gonna Sit Back & Watch Karma Reset'

The nepotism debate and the existence of movie mafia have resurfaced on social media and recently, singer Alisha Chinai, too, expressed her views about the bigotry in the music industry. On Instagram, Alisha Chinai called the Indian Music Industry a ‘toxic place’ and claimed that ethics and fair play in the industry are no-existent.

Adding to the same, Alisha Chinai wrote that instead of revering and respecting the artists, the biggies entangle them with fraudulent music contracts and boycott them, if their ego isn’t properly massaged. Adding to the same, the singer stated it is the main reason why music and the movies have crashed. Alisha further wrote that she will sit back and watch ‘Karma Reset’. Take a look at Alisha Chinai's post:

Singers call out the biggies

Singer Adnan Sami, too, posted a note on social media platforms, slamming the hypocrisy of the music industry and said that new talents are being exploited and their creativity is being controlled. Speaking up against the monopoly in the music industry, Adnan Sami lashed out at the Movie & Music 'Mafia', who have ‘arrogantly’ entitled themselves as the 'self-professed & self-appointed gods'. Adding to the same, Adnan Sami mentioned the Indian music industry needs a 'herculean shakeup urgently'.

Recently, singer Monali Thakur backed his allegations and revealed that nobody gets their due in the music industry. Monali Thakur also revealed that she does not like the atmosphere of the industry and has now stopped looking for chances to sing for Bollywood films. Adding to the same, she revealed that she has ‘alienated’ herself from the industry, as artists do not get their dues paid.

Citing an example, Monali Thakur explained that if a singer signs up with a label then they will have to give away 80 per cent or 50 per cent of their income and have their royalty rights snatched away. The debate sparked when singer Sonu Nigam released a video talking about the workings of the music industry after and said that there might be news of singers, composers and lyricists dying by suicide in the future because of the toxic atmosphere in the music industry.

