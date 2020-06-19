Sonu Nigam Lends Voice To Jitendra Kumar's 'Do Ka Chaar' From 'Chaman Bahaar'; Watch

Sonu Nigam is one of Bollywood’s most celebrated singers and music composers. Being extremely versatile, the veteran singer has sung songs in various languages like Odia, Manipuri, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and several other Indian languages. While the singer has sung catchy songs like Bole Chudiyan and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, he is now out with another catchy song for his fans.

The name of the song is Do Ka Chaar and is a part of the Netflix film Chaman Bahar which has been released today. The movie is produced by Yoodlee films. The film’s music score truly compliments the semi-urban environment created by the director. Further, the eclectic music score spans a varied music scape.

Chamar Bahar Plot Summary:

The film features a young ambitious boy named Billu who opens a paan shop in Raipur. However, the young lad gets smitten by a young teenage girl named Rinku, who lives in the opposite bungalow. While a group of boys crowd Billu’s shop only to get a glimpse of the girl, Billu is in a fix for he too is in love with Rinku. The boy now has to try his level best to express his feelings to the girl.

Sonu Nigam's new song Do ka Chaar:

The song composed by Nigam plays the role of a dream sequence in the movie. The song features Billu dancing with his lover Rinku. According to Billu’s imagination, he is united with Rinku forever while the two dance in meadows at sunset. The song is a drastic contrast to the actual situation of the movie for Billu has never even spoken to his lover.

The song sung by Nigam has a quirky feel to it, for the lyrics make mention of the various kinds of paan. According to a press release, Nigam loved the track the minute he listened to it. Sonu said, “I love the song Do ka Chaar so much that I had requested for a copy of the song right after I sang it. This is not generally my practice. There are some songs you want the world to listen to in your voice. I'm in love with the composition, lyrics and arrangement of the song. Looking forward to the movie”.

Star Cast:

The film stars actor Jitendra Kumar, who also featured in the film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan. The film also stars actress Ritika Badiani who featured in the 2016 film Airlift. Further, the film is supported by actors like Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Dhirendra Tiwari, and Ashwani Kumar.

As per a PR release, Saregama Vice-President Siddharth Anand Kumar said, “Sonu Nigam was approached for he seemed the obvious easy choice for this cracker of a love song. It’s quirky, it's sensitive, it exudes the fresh feeling of first love, and Sonu’s impeccable voice captures the dreams and desires of this lovelorn character. I am extremely happy at the way the song – and the entire soundtrack has turned out”. You can now check out the song on Youtube and several other music streaming applications.

Image Courtesy: Jitendra Kumar's Instagram

With inputs from PR

