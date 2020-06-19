Sonu Nigam Warns 'you May Soon Hear Of Suicides In Music Industry'; exposes 'Music Mafia'

Sonu Nigam has taken to Instagram to highlight numerous issues that the music industry faces in relation to the matters being discussed post-Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death by apparent suicide, topics related to mental health and nepotism in Bollywood have been discussed. Amidst all the happenings, Sonu Nigam has now opened up about the issues faced by people working in the music industry and how this could result in another death. Check out the playback singer's video:

Anyone can be adversely affected by such a death, says Sonu Nigam

In the video, Sonum Nigam wishes everyone a good morning and then goes on to explain why he hasn't made any videos till now. Sonu then goes on to talk about the late actor's death and explains how it has affected him. He mentions how anyone can get affected by such an incident as the late actor was quite young and took a very drastic step.

Sonu Nigam then starts talking about serious points related to how music labels only want to work with singers they have signed with before. He even said that lyricists are paid next to nothing even though they work very hard. Sonu Nigam then shed some light on how sometimes music labels force the artist to put more songs in an album or in a movie, even when it is not required. The singer also said that only two major music companies in India are ''running the whole show and have the most power right now''.

The singer then went on to reveal how many young and talented artists don't get work because of various similar issues. He said that sometimes artists even lose work because the actors influence the decisions. Sonu Nigam explained to his followers that he has been in the show business since 1991 and these things are quite common. The singer also raised questions related to a monopoly in the music world. The singer warned that people could expect deaths like Sushant Singh Rajput's in the music industry as well.

Many people are hearing this for the first time and Netizens have reacted to the video in different ways. Check out what Twitter users had to say about the video posted by Sonu Nigam:

Has anybody listened to Sonu Nigam's today's IG video.....He is now hinting same nepotism happening in music industry

How he too faced same problems and hinting towards same superstar 🙄 — Being lively💃 (@queenieheart07) June 18, 2020

Hear Sonu Nigam tell how music industry is much worse off !

Honestly I think yahan kuchh badalne wala nahi hai . The show will go on. These trends will remain so .. just trends 😞 #sonunigam https://t.co/M13uD5UNV6 — Bhavna (@bhavnatalkies) June 18, 2020

Everyone should watch this video of Sonu Nigam where he is clearly indicating about salman Khan behaviour and telling what's going wrong in film industry ...plss do watch it full interview on hungama YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/dOvedJDGPf — vikas chandel (@vcihka) June 18, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sonu Nigam's Instagram

