Amaal Mallik Records With Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra Amid Lockdown; Read More

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the music director and singer Amaal Mallik recorded with Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra for his next, which is the 'Saina Nehwal' biopic.

The musician-singer is no strange to fame or accolades as he is one of the most popular music directors of the contemporary times with several chartbusters including Sooraj Dooba Hai, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Bol Do Na Zara, Soch Na Sake, Sab Tera, and Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon to name a few.

The elder brother of pop sensation Armaan Malik holds credit for the soundtracks of several superhit films like MS Dhoni , Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Airlift, Badla , Baaghi, and Kapoor & Sons.

Amaal is one of the most sought after names of the Indian music industry who, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, recorded with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra live for his upcoming tracks for the biopic of the Badminton player Saina Nehwal. In his interaction with a media portal, Amaal Mallik shared his experience of recording the tracks of the Saina Nehwal biopic.

Amaal Mallik records songs with the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra

In a recent interaction with a media portal, Amaal Mallik shared his experience about the same stating that Saina Nehwal's soundtrack is by far one of the most prestigious and powerful scores he has worked on. He also expressed that he has never worked on something so beautiful like this before. According to Amaal, the track has got the soul, the Indian melody, and lyrics at heart, plus the Macedonia orchestra has added another world of dynamics and beauty to the arrangement.

Elaborating on how did they execute the recording amid the lockdown, the musician said that in such difficult times when everyone is practising social distancing, an orchestra led by 40 brilliant musicians came together after being isolated in their houses for 2-3 months to bring this to life.

Amaal Malik also expressed his emotions as he stated that it as a blessing for him to record with such a prestigious orchestra by giving all the credits to director Amole Gupta. He further added, without Gupta, he would not be able to visualise a big score with such grand songs. He concluded his statement by thanking Gupta for letting him be with his music.

