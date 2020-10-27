American Music Awards 2020: The Weeknd & Roddy Ricch Bag Highest Nominations With 8 Nods

The American Music Awards 2020 will be held on November 22, 2020, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Yesterday, songstress Dua Lipa announced AMAs 2020 nominees in three categories on ABC's show Good Morning America. This year, the Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch have bagged the highest number of award nominations with an astonishing eight nominations each.

Thank you for announcing some of the nominees this morning, @DUALIPA! 💖 We can't wait for your performance, November 22nd at 8/7c on ABC. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Ga6hrD2zcm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020

AMA nominations 2020 announced

On October 26, 2020, after Dua Lipa announced a few AMAs 2020 nominees on Good Morning America, rest of the nominees were announced on AMAs official Twitter handle. After all the AMA nominations 2020 were announced, it was revealed that the Blinding Lights singer The Weeknd and High Fashion rapper Roddy Ricch are the leading nominees at this year's American Music Awards. In addition to that, both artists will also be competing with each other and other sensational artists like Taylor Swift, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber for the 'Artist of the Year' award.

Congratulations to all of the nominees at the 2020 #AMAs!



Here is a full list: https://t.co/cHYoSsTUxM ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tyDhOinIWm — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 26, 2020

Apart from 'Artist of the Year', The Weeknd is also nominated for 'Favorite Music Video', 'Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Album - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Song - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B', 'Favorite Album - Soul/R&B', and 'Favorite Song - Soul/R&B'. On the other hand, Roddy Ricch's nominations include: 'New Artist of the Year', 'Collaboration of the Year', 'Favorite Song - Pop/Rock', 'Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop', 'Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop', 'Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop'. The leading nominees will also compete against each other alongside Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and Lewis Kalapdi for the 'Favorite Song - Pop/Rock' award.

Meanwhile, first-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion bagged five nominations at the AMAs 2020 while another first-time nominee Doja Cat earned four nods. Both the first-time nominees are also the only two female artists that will be competing for the 'New Artist of the Year' award alongside DaBaby, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and Lewis Capaldi.

Furthermore, multiple new categories have also been introduced at the AMAs 2020. New categories include: 'Favorite Male Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop', 'Favorite Female Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop', 'Favorite Male Artist - Latin', 'Favorite Female Artist - Latin', 'Favorite Album - Latin', and 'Favorite Song - Latin'. Meanwhile, American Music Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. EST on November 22, 2020.

