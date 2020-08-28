The Weeknd & Calvin Harris Collab For This 'trippy' Music Video 'Over Now' | Watch

The latest track of The Weeknd and Calvin Harris premiered on YouTube earlier today. The song Over Now is doing rounds among fans of the singers and has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and critics alike. The official video of the track has been viewed over 2 lakh times in just 3 hours.

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris collab

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd have collaborated for the first time for the latest song, Over Now. The two can be seen grooving in the video which has used a lot of CGI enhanced visuals. The visuals create a trippy effect as The Weeknd dances in a room before it melts into a neon dance floor.

The song’s video has been directed by Emil Nava and the video features clips from a city. The song also shows scenes of nature along with a trip into space. Check out the song video below.

The Weeknd and Calvin Harris' new song

Read Also | The Weeknd's New Collaboration With Juice WRLD To Release On Thursday

The song talks about a lover telling their beloved that their relationship is over and they know who plays the victim every time. The lyrics of the song tell the girl in the relationship that she should not get confused, as their relationship is over and there is “no coming back around”. The song also talks about how the couple always ignored the signs that they were meant to fall apart.

I need you to know that we ain’t ever gonna go back This time it got so bad It’s best for me, it’s best for you I need you to know that, tried to love you but I forced that All signs, we ignored that And it’s not the same Cause it’s over now Oh yeah Don’t get too confused girl it’s over now (oh yeah) No coming back around (baby) Nothing left to lose because it’s over now

Read Also | The Weeknd And Juice WRLD's 1st Collaboration 'Smile' Out Now; Watch Video Here

Fan reactions

As soon as the song went up on YouTube, numerous users flooded the platform with their comments and reactions. Several users commented that they cannot imagine a world without The Weeknd’s music. Other users commented that Calvin Harris’ and The Weeknd’s collaboration was great, and they loved the music number. Several other users commented that they cannot wait for more such collabs. Check out some of the comments below.

Read Also | The Weeknd Opens About Writing Sad Songs Post Split With Selena; Read Here

Read Also | The Weeknd Donates $300,000 To Lebanon Relief Funds Following Beirut Explosion

Image credits: Screengrab from Over Now music video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.