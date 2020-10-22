Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020: Check Out List Of All Winners At Award Show

The 27th Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 was aired on Telemundo yesterday, i.e. October 21, 2020. The Awards show, presented by Billboard magazine, honoured the best Latin recordings between the span of February 2, 2019, to January 25, 2020. The ceremony was held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. However, read to check out the full list of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 winners to find out which artist, band or record label won which award at yesterday's much-talked-about music award show.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 date: October 21, 2020

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 channel: Telemundo

List of all the winners and categories at Billboard Latin Music Awards:

Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, New: Sech

Tour of the Year: Jennifer Lopez

Social Artist of the Year: Lali

Crossover Artist of the Year: Katy Perry

Hot Latin Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Calibre 50

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Airplay Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Airplay Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Digital Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Streaming Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Top Latin Album of the Year: Bad Bunny for 'X 100PRE'

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group : Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Luis Fonsi

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year: Pedro Capó and Farruko for 'Calma'

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Latin Pop Album of the Year: Luis Fonsi for 'Vida'

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year: Wisin & Yandel and Romeo Santos for 'Aullando'

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Album of the Year: Romeo Santos for 'Utopía'

Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade for 'Nunca Es Suficiente'

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Fuerza Regida for 'Del Barrio Hasta Aquí'

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: DEL

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Wisin and Yandel

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow for 'Con Calma'

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Bad Bunny for 'X 100PRE'

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: Universal Music Latino

Songwriter of the Year: Bad Bunny

Publisher of the Year : WC Music Corp., ASCAP

Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony/ATV Music

Producer of the Year: Tainy

