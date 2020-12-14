Amid farmers' protests, Yo Yo Honey Singh postpones song release 'with due respect'

Celebrities of the film industry have expressed their support to farmers protesting against the agricultural laws in various ways. While some of them have gone to the Delhi borders to protest with them, some have tweeted or posted on social media for them, while a few have made donations to help them in their movement. The latest gesture was from Yo Yo Honey Singh who decided not to release his latest song to respect the sentiments of the farmers.

Yo Yo Honey Singh postpones song release for farmers

Yo Yo Honey Singh took to social media and shared the poster of the song Saiyaan Ji. The singer-rapper wrote that the music video won’t be releasing in December, ‘with due respect to Farmer’s Protest.’

However, he assured his fans that the song will be 'coming soon.' The song, also being rendered by Neha Kakkar, and starring Nushrratt Bharuccha was earlier slated to release on December 20.

Saiyaan ji is not coming out this December with due respect to the Farmer’s protest. But Its coming soon .



Keep loving

Yo Yo Honey Singh#SaiyaanJi #YoYoHoneySingh #yoyo pic.twitter.com/txxkPfsUSN — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 13, 2020

Support from Punjabi singers

Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann had been among the other singers of the Punjabi music industry to support the farmers. Apart from both of them going to the borders to support the farmers, the former reportedly donated Rs 1 crore for them to buy warm clothes, while the latter refused a state award, stating that the focus currently should be on the farmers protests and demands.

However, veteran singer Daler Mehndi had come out in support of the Governmnet and urged the farmers to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the farmer protests against three recently passed agricultural laws passed by the Parliament have now entered day 19 as the talks between the government and farmer unions on the issue, in multiple meetings, have failed to reach consensus. Union minister Som Prakash confirmed that efforts to call the next round of meeting was on.

