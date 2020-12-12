'We Trust Farmers Won't Allow Maoists To Influence Them': Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday hinted at the possibility of the farmers' protest being hijacked by Maoists and Naxals, talking about how most of the reservations of the agitating leaders had been sorted out through talks. "I'm confident that most of the farmers stand with the laws, some of them had few reservations which have been sorted through talks. No solution is ever found by leaving the table after putting one point, that shows maybe movement has gone out of their hands."

"Centre is ready 24 hours a day to hold discussions with the farmers. If the protest is freed from Maoists and Naxals, then our farmers will definitely understand that laws are in their and country's interest. Even after that if they've any doubt, we're open for talks. We fully trust the farmers of India, they are peace-loving and they are our 'annadatas'. We respect them and we have the confidence that they will not allow Maoist and Naxal forces to influence the people across the country," he added.

The Union Minister, who is also part of the delegation that has represented the Centre during the talks, hoped that a resolution could be reached soon. He also assured that the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were working in the interest of the farmers.

"People understand PM Modi ji is working for a new and self-reliant India, to double farmers income and create employment opportunities. The new laws are for it. It does not harm the old systems, we are only freeing them from the old shackles. Bharat Bandh wasn't successful even after 18 parties tried. The people of India want the country to continue running. But our doors will be open 24 hours as I said. I hope a resolution can be reached soon," Piyush Goyal added.

Even as multiple rounds of talks with farmer unions reach a stalemate, the Centre has kept the door open, extending an invitation to the farmers for a discussion over the three agrarian laws. Additionally, the BJP will also organise 'press conferences' and 'chaupals' in all districts across the country to allay fears over the laws. Meanwhile, farmer unions have announced that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12 announcing that more and more farmers were marching towards Delhi vowing to 'intensify protests'.

