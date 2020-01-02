Amit Trivedi's Lyrics That Are Perfect To Express The Feeling Of Love

Amit Trivedi has been on a roll ever since he made his music composer debut with the 2008 film Aamir. Although the star got noticed quite later in 2009 for his critically acclaimed work for Dev D. After that, there has been no looking back for the star as he gained a major fan following. He is majorly popular for his songs like Love You Zindagi, Gal Mitthi Mitthi, Udta Punjab, Chokra Jawaan Hai and more. Here are some oh his songs that are best to express your feelings of love.

Best of Amit Trivedi's songs to express your love

Tu Hi Hai

Tu Hi Hai is a song from Dear Zindagi. The film is directed by Gauri Shinde and stars Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ali Zafar, and Angad Bedi. The song is performed by Arijit Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics for this song were penned by Kausar Munir. The song takes place when Ali Zafar is a performer at a party and spots Alia Bhatt. He tries to woo her with this song with lines like...

"Haan jiske liye dil bigadne lagaa hai

Woh kaun hai, Tu Hi Hai

Jiske liye dil sambhalne lagaa hai

Woh kaun hai, Tu Hi Hai".

ALSO READ | Amit Trivedi: Five Best Compositions By The Acclaimed Music Director

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

Naina Da Kya Kasoor is from the popular film Andhadhun. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu. The song is set in a scene where Khurrana performs in Radhika Apte's cafe. The song is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics for this one were penned by Jaideep Sahni. The song has a perfect romantic theme with a great combination of music and lyrics like...

"Dil ko hazaron baandhe thhe dhaage

Par paaji nikla ye humse aage

Huaa kya hai

Huaa kya hai humko… haaye!"

ALSO READ | OnePlus Music Festival: Songs That Amit Trivedi Could Sing At Katy Perry-headed Concert

Shaam

Shaam is from the film Aisha. The film is an Indian adaptation of Emma and stars Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. The song was performed by Nikhil D'Souza and Amit Trivedi and composed by Trivedi. Penned by Javed Akhtar, the song has beautiful lyrics that catch the listener's attention like...

"Shaam bhi koi, jaise he nadi

Leher leher jaise beh rahi hain

Koi ankahee koi ansuni baat dheeme keh rahi hai

Kahi na kahi jaagi hui hai koi arzoo

Kahi na kahi khoye huye se hain main aur tu"

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's Romantic Songs From His Latest Movies To Listen To On Loop

ALSO READ | Best Bollywood Songs Of The Decade That Will Make You Want To Groove

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.