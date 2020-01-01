Best Bollywood Songs Of The Decade That Will Make You Want To Groove

Bollywood movies are usually filled with various genres of songs which have been like an unsaid rule for years in the industry. Songs contribute majorly towards the success of the movies in Bollywood. Bollywood movies are usually considered incomplete without some groovy of Bollywood songs. The nostalgia is all set to kick in as it will soon be an end to a glorious decade. Hence here are some of the most-loved Bollywood songs of the decade.

1) Senorita (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Senorita is one of the most iconic songs of the decade as the song is still a jam for people across the globe. The Latino-flavoured Spanish flamenco song is composed by the legendary trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy and is sung by the lead actors of the film Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Sunny Deol along with the Spanish singer María del Mar Fernández.

2) Darling (7 Khoon Maaf)

Priyanka Chopra's Darling from the 2011 release 7 Khoon Maaf was an instant hit back then and still continues to be the favourite song of most of the Priyanka Chopra lovers. The song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Usha Uthup.

3) Tumhi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

The movie along with its song was a hit, not only at the box office but also was critically acclaimed. All the songs from this 2012 release are still loved by the audiences, but Tumhi Ho Bandhu has been one of the most loved songs of the movie. The song is sung by Neeraj Sridhar and Kavita Seth.

4) Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

This Arijit Singh song was one of the stepping stones of Arijit's career. Tum Hi Ho is hands down one of the best romantic songs of the decade as a new era of Arijit Singh songs started after the release of this melody.

5) Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania)

Yet another Arijit Singh song, Samjhawan is a hit track from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. The song, along with Arijit is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

6) Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani)

Bajirao Mastani itself is one of the most iconic movies of the decade, and so are its songs. Deewani Mastani is one of the most lauded songs of the movie which was picturised on Deepika Padukone.

7) Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Channa Mereye, from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, became a jam for every heartbroken lover across the country. The song is sung by the singing sensation Arijit Singh and is composed by Pritam.

8) Ghoomar (Padmaavat)

Ghoomar, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, was surrounded by a lot of controversies at the beginning but it soon turned out to be one of the songs that topped the wishlist of many people.

9) Apna Time Ayega (Gully Boy)

One of the recent obsessions of the country was the song Apna Time Ayega from the movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh. The song was sung by Ranveer himself which came as a surprise to millions.

