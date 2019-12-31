Ajay Devgn's Romantic Songs From His Latest Movies To Listen To On Loop

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has featured in many Bollywood movies romancing actresses to some of the popular cult songs of that era. Some of his movies were not hit but, some of his songs became were a success at the jukebox. Here are some of the best new-age romantic songs of Ajay Devgn to listen to on loop.

Ajay Devgn best new-age love songs:

Darkhaast

From the movie Shivaay, this song Darkhaast was one of the popular love songs of Ajay Devgn. It is based on the story of human trafficking in which Ajay Devgn finds his daughter trapped. The film received mixed reactions from the audience and the critics but the song became an instant hit.

Tum Jo Aaye

Tum Jo Aaye, from the movie Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, was another popular song, Ajay Devgn has to his credit. The movie was about two gangsters from Mumbai and was loosely based on the life of two famous underworld dons. The other casts of the movie included Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi and Prachi Desai.

Sanu Ek pal chain

From the movie Raid, which was based on a true story, this song Sanu Ek Pal Chain became a super hit soon after it's release. The story of the film was based on the raid conducted by the Income Tax Department of India, at a minister's house. Both the song and the film were a superhit and Sanu Ek Pal Chain was a remake of the original song, sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Mere Rashke Qamar

Another hit song of the duo Ajay Devgn and Illeana D'cruz, Mere Rashke Qamar was the most popular song from the movie Baadshaho. This song was a remake of the original song which was sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song was not popular but, this song became an instant hit.

Chale Aana

De De Pyaar De is a recently released film in which Ajay Devgn played the role of a man who falls in love with a woman who's almost half his age. But, their relationship ruins when he introduces the girl to his ex-wife and his family who do not accept their love. This song Chale Aana was one of the popular songs of Ajay Devgn of 2019.

