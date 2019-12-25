Selena Gomez: Songs Of The Singer To Listen To If You Are Nursing A Broken Heart

Selena Gomez recently announced the release of her new album Rare which is slated for a January 10 release. Gomez had earlier teased about her album a few months back on Jimmy Fallon as well. Selena has already released the two first breakup singles from the album already namely Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. One might think that the whole album might have heartbreak songs, but that is not true as Gomez revealed on Ryan Seacrest that the rest of the songs will be based on her and where she is in her life now. Here is a list of more songs from the Lose You to Love Me genre.

Lose You to Love Me (2019)

Selena dropped the song Lose You to Love Me very unexpectedly soon after Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's wedding was announced. The track features on how she felt during her relationship and how the breakup has finally led her to love herself more.

Look at Her Now (2019)

Selena's latest album Rare's two breakup songs released one after the other. A day after releasing Lose You to Love Me, Gomez released Look at Her Now in November and the Selena fans adore her redemption songs. A redemption was very much awaited and the Selenators could not be happier.

Back to You (2018)

The video of the song is somewhat complicated to crackdown but the theme of the song is all about how a person can feel the urge to return back to the 'one who got away'. The song was featured as the single for the second season of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

The Heart Wants What I Want (2014)

The song which starts with Selena's heartfelt dialogues sharing how she felt about her heartbreaking separation from ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber became a massive overnight hit all over the world. The song is an extremely personal version of Selena's side of her whirlwind relationship with Justin which gives the whole world a peek into her life.

Same Old Love (2015)

The mysterious piano tunes at the start give a Burlesque feel to the song. "Take away your things and go" is exactly what we want to hear Selena saying after her breakup. It's a perfect song to listen when you have decided that you are over your relationship and bid your ex a full closure goodbye.

