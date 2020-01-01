Arijit Singh To Neha Kakkar: Bollywood Singers Who Ruled 2019

Bollywood produces several kinds of films every year. Each year the industry produces some great movies that either make or break the box office. What makes these movies so good is not just the effort of the cast and crew but also the music production that is equally responsible for the success of a film. When it comes to music, singers are one of the crucial aspects of making it all come alive. Some of the great Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Badhshan have released several acclaimed albums and songs this year. Listed below are the Bollywood singers who ruled 2019:

1) Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh is known to be one of the most versatile and successful singers in Hindi cinema. Arijit Singh has given his fans some great tracks to listen to and has had so many successful concerts as well. Some of the best songs by Arijit Singh in the year 2019 are Bekhayali, Pachtaoge, Khairiyat, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, Ve Maahi, Ghungroo, etc.

2) Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal is another popular playback singer who has received many awards in the industry for her melodious voice. Shreya Ghoshal's songs have made the Bollywood industry come to life and her fan base only increases by the day. Like previous years, this year too the talented singer has given her fans some great tracks to tune in to. Some of the top Bollywood 2019 chartbusters songs by Shreya Ghoshal are Slow Motion, Ghar More Pardesiya, Yeh Aaina, Katthai Katthai, Tabaah Ho Gaye, Jugraafiya.

3) Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is another young playback singer who gained immense fame in the Bollywood industry with her unique voice and singing style. The popular singer has given the industry some great tracks over the years. This year too the singer has not backed out from performing some great tracks for her fans. Some of Neha Kakkar's best tracks of 2019 include Fikar, Wah Wah Wah, Odhani, and Hauli Hauli.

