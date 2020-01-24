Ammy Virk's Best Voguish Looks That You Must Check Out

Ammy Virk is one of the most popular actors in Punjabi cinema. Besides his acting chops, his distinctive style is worth praising. The singer-actors' subtle outfits define his sartorial choices. He is known to stick to basics apart from occasional quirky prints. Here are some of his best fashion looks to keep you glued to the screen.

1. Casual blue t-shirt paired with a contrast shaded Turban

2. Gleaming in the night with a crisp shirt teamed up with a bright orange Turban

3. Camouflage hoodie with blue jeans and yellow turban, amid the lush green field

4. A purple shaded shirt with white pants along with the cast of Filhall

5. A sporty jacket with classic sunglasses

6. Carrying the quirky look with floral printed pants with a white shirt

7. The Desi swag

8. Yellow Kurta with bottle green turban

9. The classic all-black winter look with the twist of a wacky jacket

10. Twinning in white traditional outfits

