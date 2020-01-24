The Debate
Ammy Virk's Best Voguish Looks That You Must Check Out

Music

Ammy Virk is known for his distinctive style and looks. The '83 actor sports everything with utter grace. Here are some of his best voguish looks

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk is one of the most popular actors in Punjabi cinema. Besides his acting chops, his distinctive style is worth praising. The singer-actors' subtle outfits define his sartorial choices. He is known to stick to basics apart from occasional quirky prints. Here are some of his best fashion looks to keep you glued to the screen. 

 

1. Casual blue t-shirt paired with a contrast shaded Turban

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Gleaming in the night with a crisp shirt teamed up with a bright orange Turban 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Camouflage hoodie with blue jeans and yellow turban, amid the lush green field

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. A purple shaded shirt with white pants along with the cast of Filhall

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. A sporty jacket with classic sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. Carrying the quirky look with floral printed pants with a white shirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. The Desi swag

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Ammy Virk's Adorable Pictures With His 'Qismat 2' Co-star, Sargun Mehta

8. Yellow Kurta with bottle green turban

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. The classic all-black winter look with the twist of a wacky jacket

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: 'Laung Laachi' To 'Qismat': Top Ammy Virk Movies You Must Watch

10. Twinning in white traditional outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also read: Ammy Virk's Latest Soulful Track 'Hayee Ve' Crosses A Whopping 17+million Views On Youtube

Also read: 4 Best Ammy Virk Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

 

 

