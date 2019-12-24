Ammy Virk's Latest Soulful Track 'Hayee Ve' Crosses A Whopping 17+million Views On Youtube

Ammy Virk is a celebrated Punjabi singer and actor. He is a megastar in the Punjab Film Industry and is known for his superstardom due to his choice of diverse roles. He is always in the news for his personal life and mesmerising songs. Ahead of New Year, the singing sensation released another soulful track which is trending on Youtube. The title of the sentimental track is Hayee Ve. Ammy Virk's enthralling voice and emotional story plot of Hayee Ve has made it such a massive success.

Also Read: Punjabi Singers That Have Carved A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood And Abroad

Watch Hayee Ve Video

Also Read: Gippy Grewal: Check The Carry On Jatta Actor's Top Punjabi Songs

Story plot of Hayee Ve

The video of Hayee Ve is directed by Navjit Buttar and features Ammy Virk, Sunny, Ketika, Vik, and Navjit. Hayee Ve is an emotional track which showcases the struggle of an alcoholic paralysis patient, who becomes an alcoholic after discovering that his girlfriend is cheating on him with another man. A few years later, his ex-girlfriend, who is a doctor by profession, gets a call to treat a patient suffering from paralysis. When she sees the patient, she is stunned to see her former lover on the wheel-chair. That's when she goes on a guilt-trip. She realises her mistake and takes care of Ammy Virk, who plays the alcoholic, over two months. But unfortunately, it's too late to save him. On the death bed, Ammy Virk gifts a book written by him to his former girlfriend and dies.

Hayee Ve crosses 17m+ views

Also Read: Neha Kakkar & Rohit Khandelwal's 'Puchda Hi Nahi' Crosses 8.7+million Views On Youtube

Hayee Ve is an exceptionally soulful track written by Raj Fatehpur. Ammy's performance in the video is praise-worthy. Within a span of three days, Hayee Ve song has crossed a whopping 17 million+ views and is trending ever since the video was out on Youtube. Apart from his songs, Ammy Virk was in news recently for his relationship with Bigg Boss fame Himashi Khurana. It is rumoured that Himanshi Khurana and Ammy Virk are all set to tie the knot soon, but no official statement has been released as yet from either of them.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh All Set To Perform Live In Malaysia In December | Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.