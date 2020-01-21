'Laung Laachi' To 'Qismat': Top Ammy Virk Movies You Must Watch

Ammy Virk kick-started his acting career in 2015 with the Punjabi movie Angrej and refused to look back since then. The Zindabaad Yaarian singer has carved his niche in Punjabi cinema, thanks to his efforts and talent. Virk is known for his role of Shivjit in Qismat, which emerged to be the highest-grossing Punjabi films of all time. The Laung Laachi actor is now all set to mark his Bollywood debut with Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Here are some of the best Ammy Virk movies you must watch:

1. Qismat

This romantic comedy-drama starred Ammy Virk opposite Sargun Mehta in the lead roles. Virk-Mehta's chemistry was appreciated and loved by everyone. The plot of the movie revolves around a young man who fell in love with a Chandigarh girl. Though he was already engaged, he fought tooth and nail to stay by her side. Qismat was titled after a famous track by the same name, which also featured Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta. Helmed by Jagdeep Sidhu, this real-life based movie was released on September 21, 2018. Moreover, Qismat 2 will come out this year in September.

2. Laung Laachi

Starring Neeru Bajwa and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, Laung Laachi revolves around a married couple who acted like strangers to fulfill their dreams. Directed by Amberdeep Singh, this movie was released on March 9, 2018. Laachi (Bajwa) wanted to fall in love before getting married. But she got married to Mehnga (Amberdeep Singh) according to her family’s wishes. Therefore, they pretended like strangers and live happily until Ajitpal entered (Ammy Virk), which caused differences between the couple. Laachi tried her level best to resolve misunderstandings in the end. Laung Laachi’s title track gained popularity for hitting the 1 Billion views club on YouTube. It became the first-ever Indian song to hit a Billion mark.

3. Ardaas

Gippy Grewal marked his directorial debut with Ardaas in 2016. This movie stars Ammy Virk and Gurpreet Ghuggi in the pivotal roles. Ardaas revolves around Master Gurmukh (Ghuggi) who gets posted in a new village for his government job. He taught at government school and helped villagers understand good values, while he was also undergoing a difficult phase of guilt himself. Ardaas was released on March 11, 2016, and garnered immense praise from the audience.



