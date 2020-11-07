Ananya Birla's New Single 'Everybody's Lost' Explores The Path Of Self-discovery; Watch

On November 6, 2020, Ananya Birla released her new single, Everybody’s Lost, which is an intense and emotional pop record exploring the path to self-discovery and self-love. This song is a follow-up to her previous anthemic Let There Be Love which was released in July. Everybody’s Lost is directed by Martin Landgreve showcasing the urge to seek refuge from modern-day life as Ananya tries to find the purpose of life in the music video.

Ananya's 'Everybody's Lost' is a follow-up to her last release

The song features Ananya letting everything loose while she goes on to sing, ‘No one really knows what’s going on, So we just gonna do what feels good.’ Speaking to American Songwriter, the singer told that it’s a very relaxed track which talks about how everyone is lost in their own ways and they’re not alone in the journey. She added that the song was shot during the pandemic because of which the crew wore masks all the time. Talking about the pandemic, the singer revealed that she wrote many songs during the phase.

With her new release which is produced by Black Summer, Ananya hopes that the audience would understand her message that everyone is in the same boat and it’s okay to give in to the mess around sometimes and just have a good time without worrying about anything else. Her last release, Let There Be love (Remix) is also about loving and accepting yourself for who you are. The message is conveyed beautifully and hits us straight in feels with her lyrics.

Ananya being a mental health advocate and an entrepreneur as well makes sure to speak about various mental struggles through her songs. Thus, her songs are majorly based on the tricky path of self-love and self-discovery. With her new single, she has let her own guard down and worked on her self-confidence. In the interview with American Songwriter, she said that the song is minimal, subtle and sexy even though there’s quite a bit going on.

Ananya Birla garnered recognition with her first five songs- Meant To Be, Livin the Life, Hold On, Circles and Better which streamed online receiving platinum status. She has received ET Panache Trendsetters Award 2016 for Young Business Person. She was once listed as GQs Most Influential Indians of 2018.

Image Source: A still from Everybody's Lost

