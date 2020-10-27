Ananya Birla's Net Worth: Know How Well-off Singer & Kumar Mangalam Birla's Daughter Is

Ananya Birla, Indian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and mental health advocate, signed with Universal Music India in 2016. She then went on to become the founder and CEO of CuroCarte, an inventory-based global luxury e-commerce platform. Being the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, here's a quick look at Ananya Birla's net worth details.

Ananya Birla's net worth

According to a report by popnable.com, Ananya's Birla's net worth is Rs 15.4 lakhs - Rs 20.7 lakhs ($20.9K - $28.1K) in 2020. Ananya runs three diverse ventures: One provides microfinance and now housing loans; another, with her mother Neerja, deals with mental health disorders and the third, CuroCarte, sells handmade lifestyle products through an e-commerce venture, stated a Forbes report. More so, Ananya Birla's income is inclusive of her successful singing career as well.

In August 2020, Ananya's song- Let there be Love, made it to the list of Apple Music's Global Pop. Sharing the big news, Anaya wrote 'This is a big one!! Thank you @applemusic feels great to be among such talented artists'. The track has surpassed 16 million views on YouTube.

Ananya Birla's songs

Ananya has several music albums to her credit. Some of her singles like Unstoppable, Better, Livin' the Life, Meant to Be, Circles, Disappear, Day Goes By, among others, were well received by fans. During her recent interaction with The Indian Express, Ananya Birla spoke at length about her musical journey.

Birla mentioned that she started learning the santoor at the age of 9 and that she was inspired by her mother whom she used to watch play for hours. Moreover, the singer added that she taught herself the guitar when she turned a little older. While she was at the University of Oxford, she would head to London every week and gig around the city, she stated.

Kumar Mangalam Birla's net worth

As mentioned by Forbes, Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, is among the richest people in India. He is eight on the Forbes’ list of richest billionaires 2020, with a net worth of Rs 57,794 crore.

