Anirudh Ravichander reacts as he finds video of his wedding performance, before 'Kolaveri'

Anirudh Ravichander had become an overnight sensation with the blockbuster success of his track Why This Kolaveri Di! Unlike numerous chartbusters of South, the track sung by Dhanush, had a pan-India popularity, due to its English lyrics, and even Anirudh went on to become a big name in South cinema. The music composer. however, seemed to have a ‘humble’ beginning before the turning point in his career, despite being from a film family.

READ: 'Master' Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Shares 'worst 3 Dancers' Doing 'Vaathi' Step

Anirudh had played music at a wedding, before Kolaveri Di happened. A video of the performance surfaced on social media recently.

Dressed in a blue kurta and white pyjama, the young Anirudh with messy hair, was seen playing the keyboard along with a group of composers as a part of the wedding ‘Katcheri.’ The musician looked on song during the act, playing the keyboard with enormous confidence and focus, along with other members of the Zinx Band, who were extremely popular in Chennai at that time.

READ: Anirudh Ravichander Calls The 'Mozart Of Madras' His Inspirarion; Here's Why

Reacting to the video, Anirudh termed it as ‘truly heartwarming’, while thanking the person who made the video.

Here’s the post:

A video of me playin keys at a wedding katcheri bout 8 years ago.. thanks to the person who made this video..truly heartwarming! https://t.co/kaHj5M1oLi — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 3, 2020

Anirudh later went on to work in numerous films involving big stars like Ajith in Vivegam, and his aunt’s husband Rajinikanth in Petta and Darbar. The music composer’s songs in Vijay’s film Master have already made headlines, even before the release of the trailer.

READ: Anirudh Ravichander Calls The 'Mozart Of Madras' His Inspirarion; Here's Why

READ: Anirudh Ravichander Answers Fans Through His Q&A Which Goes By #AskAnirudh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.