Anirudh Ravichander Calls The 'Mozart Of Madras' His Inspirarion; Here's Why

Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer who is prominently known for his contributions to the South Indian film industry. The actor is known to be giving music to superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar next. Recently, the actor revealed the reason why he gets inspired by AR Rahman. Here is what Anirudh Ravichander had to say about who his inspiration is:

‘I grew up listening to Mozart of Madras’ music’

The Darbar music composer recently took to Twitter and started a series of questions and answers with the hashtag #AskAnirudh. Many fans have taken the opportunity and asked Anirudh Ravichander many questions. One of the Twitter users asked Anirudh Ravichander about why was AR Rahman the musician’s inspiration. Anirudh Ravichander replied saying that the reason behind his inspiration being AR Rahman is that he grew up listening to the Mozart of Madras’ music.

#AskAnirudh Why is A.R.Rahman sir your inspiration ? — Netharshan (@Netharshan1) December 13, 2019

Because I grew up listening to the mozart of madras’ music! #AskAnirudh https://t.co/M6zvIJ5NLq — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 13, 2019

More about Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh Ravichander started his stint in the South Indian film industry as a playback singer in the 2012 movie titled 3. In his seven-year career, Anirudh Ravichander has done playback for over 40 films. Anirudh Ravichander is a music composer and finds inspiration from AR Rahman. Some of the notable works of Anirudh Ravichander are Vedalam, Velaiilla Pattadhari, and Vikram Vedha. He is reported to be the music director of superstar Rajinikanth's next titled Darbar.

More about AR Rahman

A. S. Dileep Kumar, who is known worldwide by his professional name, AR Rahman is a singer, music arranger, music director and music producer. He is noted for integrating classical music with electronic music and world music. AR Rahman has been awarded an honorary degree for his contributions to music by the prestigious Berklee College of Music. Some of his notable works include Taal, Dil Se, and Slumdog Millionaire. His upcoming movies include Dil Bechara, Ponniyin Selvan and Takht.

