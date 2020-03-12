'Master' Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander Shares 'worst 3 Dancers' Doing 'Vaathi' Step

Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupati are currently gearing up for their upcoming movie Master. The movie is helmed by the Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanakaraj. The team wrapped the shoot last week and the movie is slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020. Recently, the second song of Master, titled Vaathi Coming hit the internet and went on to become a rage instantly. The music of the movie is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

On March 12, 2020, Anirudh Ravichander released a video on his social media. In the video, he is seen dancing along with the musicians Keba Jermiah and Sajith Sathya. The composer went on to tag themselves as the 'worst three dancers' who are performing the Vaathi step. Anirudh Ravichander also gave a challenge to all his fans to do the steps themselves, make a video and tag them.

Master is unarguably one of the most awaited films of the year. Master also features Malavika Mohanana and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The movie was wrapped in 129 days and has been predominantly shot in Chennai.

The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is reported to release on April 9. Reports have it that Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor in the upcoming flick, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be the lead antagonist. Master, directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, will be bankrolled by XB Film Creators.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is reported to have started preparing for his role in a Sudha Kongara directorial. The movie that is reported to be in pre-production is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Reports have it that the makers are on a lookout for a leading lady for the film and have approached Dear Comrade fame Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. He will be seen playing a prominent role in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee by the end of 2020.

