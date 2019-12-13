Anirudh Ravichander Answers Fans Through His Q&A Which Goes By #AskAnirudh

The film composer and singer, Anirudh Ravichander who is famous for his prominent work in the Tamil cinema is currently on a live social media Q&A. The Q&A is trending on Twitter with the #AskAnirudh and his fans can easily long on to Twitter and type in #AskAnirudh to ask whatever they want. A huge number of people have responded to his #AskAnirudh and the composer is busy answering his fans. One of the fans asked about his favourite song from the film Darbar, to which he said gave a very responsive answer. Anirudh said that he enjoyed making all the tracks that are there in the film. He also added that Thani Vazhi and one unreleased track are his favourite picks as a fan. Read more to know about Darbar and Anirudh Ravichander.

#AskAnirudh Enjoyed making all the tracks. But Thani Vazhi and one unreleased track are my picks as a fan :) https://t.co/iiaRpst9Ox — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 13, 2019

More about Darbar

Darbar is a Tamil language film which stars Rajinikanth and the makers of the film have gifted the audience and Rajnikanth with a new poster of the project. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and he got his first breakthrough with his first composition, Why This Kolaveri Di. AR Murugadoss’s Darbar stars Rajinikanth, Sunil Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

Songs of the film, Darbar

Chumma Kizhi

Thani Vazhi

Dumm Dumm

Tharam Maara Single

Villain Theme

Thank you for all your love towards the music of #Darbar :) Had a great time interacting with you all through #AskAnirudh ! Sorry couldn’t reply to everyone! Get ready for #DarbarThiruvizha #DarbarPongal 🔥🔥🔥 @divomovies @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/zz9pFf4z5I — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 13, 2019

