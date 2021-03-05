Ankit Tiwari To Partner With Pawan Chawla For An Upcoming Series Of Music Videos

Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari is popularly known for his songs from Ashiqui 2. The singer is all set to collaborate with Pawan Chawla for an upcoming music series. Pawan Chawla gave him a warm welcome as he announced the same on his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Indian Pro Music League's Captains Release 200 Balloons With Musical Notes On Launch Event

Ankit Tiwari and Pawan Tiwari to collaborate for a music series

Singer Ankit Tiwari who is currently a part of the Indian Pro Music League will be seen collaborating with Pawan Chawla's P&M movies and studios. The music videos will be produced by Pawan who is the Producer and Founder of P&M Movies. On the occasion, Pawan Chawla said, “I am very enthralled to announce our tie-up with the renowned Composer-Singer Ankit Tiwari." He added that Ankit is a born music lover and believes in himself.

Also Read | Ankit Tiwari's Single 'Taarifein' Secures 10th Spot On Billboard Triller Global Charts

Pawan shared, "We had a very fruitful meeting today and we mutually agreed to shoot for a new music video comprising of series of songs across northern India in the coming months.” Ankit shared that he is looking forward to working with P&M Movies by Pawan Chawla for my new music video which will be shot in the coming months. Take a look at Ankit Tiwari and Pawan Chawla's picture here.

Also Read | Javed Ali Spills The Beans On Singing Big B's Lines In The Iconic Song 'Kajra Re'

Ankit Tiwari on Indian Pro Music league

Ankit Tiwari is a part of the Indian Pro Music League along with several other singers like Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao. The singers are the captains of the teams. Ankit is the team captain of Eduauraa UP Dabbangs along with singer Payal Dev and Salman Ali. The team also has cricketer Suresh Raina as a celebrity team member.

Ankit Tiwari's songs

Composer and singer Ankit started his music career with the song Saheb Bada Hatila from Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. However, the song did not give him much fame. Ankit Tiwari's songs which initially garnered him immense popularity are Sunn Raha Hai from Ashiqui 2 and Galliyan from Ek Villain. The singer went on to sing several songs like Tu Hai Ki Nahin, Katra Katra, Boond Boond and Shaitaaniyan.

Also Read | Sapna Choudhary Charged With Cheating & Criminal Conspiracy, Accused Of Rs 4 Crore Fraud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.