Ankit Tiwari's Single 'Taarifein' Secures 10th Spot On Billboard Triller Global Charts

Taarifein, the new single by Ankit Tiwari has secured the 10th position on the Billboard Triller Global charts recently. While Ankit Tiwari's Taarifein is just one of the top 10 songs on the global charts, it has retained its position for two consecutive weeks. Billboard's Triller Global Charts features top songs trending globally, making it easily accessible for independent music to be discovered worldwide. The song has so far garnered more than six million views on the Triller app. Watch the trending music video for Ankit Tiwari's Taarifein here!

Taarifein makes it to Top 10 of Billboard Triller Global Chart

Ankit Tiwari's Taarifein is a romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. The song is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani (Sanjeev- Ajay) and the lyrics are written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. It was released on Times Music's YouTube channel on December 10, 2020. As Taarifein achieved the feat, singer Ankit Tiwari said, "I am over the moon. This is extremely exciting. To see a song you loved to get so much love and appreciation globally, is a wonderful feeling. I am elated"

The music video of the song, directed by Deepak Tagger tracks the story of a love-struck couple played by actor Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. While some Ankit Tiwari fans found the song soulful, others called it one of the best tracks. Here are some fans reactions to the Taarifein music video!

More about Ankit Tiwari's songs

Ankit Tiwari is an Indian playback singer, music director, composer who began his career making ad jingles and started composing background music for television programmes. In 2014, he collaborated with filmmaker Mohit Suri for Ek Villain, where he composed and sang the song Galliyan for which he received two nominations in Filmfare Awards winning the Best Male Playback Singer Award. He has also recorded the song O Yara for the Pakistani film, Bin Roye. He composed and sung the song Sunn Raha Hai for Aashiqui 2. Ankit Tiwari also made his debut on Indian television with the show Indian Pro Music League on Zee TV.

Is Makar Sankranti ko banaiye aur bhi khaas, le aaiye sur ke saath mithaas. Humara anokha challenge leke! Video mein diye gaye rules ko follow kijiye aur baniye #IPMLSankrantiChallenge ka sitara. #IndianProMusicLeague coming soon on @ZeeTV & @ZEE5India.@ipmlofficial pic.twitter.com/XqVUr56kNb — Ankit Tiwari (@officiallyAnkit) January 14, 2021

