Indian Pro Music League's Captains Release 200 Balloons With Musical Notes On Launch Event

Zee TV is all set to launch its upcoming show Indian Pro Music League. The Indian Pro Music League's launched recently and celebrity captains were seen making an appearance there. The captains released balloons in the sky with musical notes on them. Read on to know about what happened at the Indian Pro Music League's launch and the format of the show.

Also read | Bobby Deol Shares A Glimpse Of His Performance At The 'Indian Pro Music League'

Indian Pro Music League's singers release 200 helium balloons in the sky

Zee TV is known for being a trendsetter when it comes to changing the face of music reality shows. The channel is all set to launch yet another non-fiction show The Indian Pro Music League. The show has a clutter-breaking format as this will be the world's first-ever music premier league. The show will have energy like a sports league with super matches, league matches and so on. The show will have six different teams that will represent six regions of India who will battle it out against each other in a musical championship.

Image source: PR Handout

Also read | Sajid Khan Remembers His Late Brother Wajid On The Sets Of IMPL

Each team will be supported by Bollywood and sports celebrities like Bobby Deol, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor along with Shakti Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Govinda along with Sunita and Tina Ahuja and Suresh Raina. Indian Pro Music League's singers Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao will be the captains of the teams. The teams will also consist of a reality TV star and one fresh voice.

Image source: PR Handout

Also read | Mika Singh Turns Rapper For Daily Soap 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri'; Gives Details Of Song

The mantra of the show is Music Uncha Rahe Hamara. The captains of Mumbai Warriors Shilpa Rao, Shaan and Akriti Kakar from Bengal Tigers, Asees Kaur from Punjab Lions, Payal Dev from UP Dabbangs, Bhoomi Trivedi from Gujarat Rockers and Sajid Khan from Delhi Jammers came together recently at Bandra Fort, Mumbai. They set giant helium balloons with musical notes soaring into the sky. They spoke about the show and called out their war cry and even chanted the show's mantra. The singers were seen in a competitive mode.

Also read | Ankit Tiwari's Single 'Taarifein' Secures 10th Spot On Billboard Triller Global Charts

Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said that they're delighted to partner with Fathom Pictures and Zee Studios in presenting the show to audiences and they hope to see a breakthrough in music reality television with this novel concept. Captains of Smule Delhi Jammers Sajid Khan, Neha Bhasin said, “Today, we gave everyone a feel of the show and launched these giant helium balloons into the Mumbai sky to show that whatever happens music uncha rahega humara". The Captains of Nilkamal Mumbai Warriors Kailash Kher and Shilpa Rai said that they were happy that they launched the show in the city with such a grand celebration and they seemed excited to be a part of the show.

Ananya Birla Foundation Bengal Tigers captains Shaan and Akriti Kakar shared that to create a grand spectacle and to convey their motto of ‘music uncha rahe humara’ they launched so many balloons into the sky and it was a mesmerising view. Eduauraa UP Dabbangs captains Ankit Tiwari and Payal Dev added, “While we all will compete against each other, having such renowned musicians battling it out and singing new versions of their iconic songs, it will be a victory of music at the end." They added that they are looking forward to this musical journey.

Image source: PR Handout

Image source: PR Handout

Where to watch Indian Pro Music League?

The audience might be wondering where to watch Indian Pro Music League. The show will premiere on Friday, February 26, 2021. The show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. It will be aired on Zee TV and the audience can also catch it on OTT platform ZEE5.

With PR Inputs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.