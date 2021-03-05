Javed Ali Spills The Beans On Singing Big B's Lines In The Iconic Song 'Kajra Re'

Javed Ali revealed his secret to acing Amitabh Bachchan's lines for the song Kajra Re which he sang on Indian Pro Music League. Back in 2005, Javed Ali was chosen to sing the song for Amitabh Bachchan's character in the movie. In a recent performance on Indian Pro Music League, he sang the song once again and shared his experiences from when he had recorded the song.

Javed reminisced the memories of recording the demo for the song. He said that he got a call from renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan to record a demo for Senior Bachchan. Javed Ali believed that he wouldn't be able to match Amitabh Bachchaan's voice. He said, "When you are struggling, you don't let go of any opportunity that comes your way." With sheer determination, he practised vigorously by listening to Kishore Da's songs to match the actor's voice texture.

He continued to say he didn't have faith that he would get the song as he was just recording a demo, and he would need the approval of the producers. He further narrated, "When I was performing at a show with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ehsaan came up to me and said that the song was sounding great and that Aditya (Chopra) sir wants me to record it." He quickly rushed to the studio after the show and recorded the song. He revealed that it took him exactly 20 minutes to record the catchy song.

Here is the official video of Javed Ali's Kajra Re song:

Indian Pro Music League was launched on February 26, 2021 this year. The ZeeTV show divides celebrity participants into groups of six. The participants include celebrities from Bollywood as well as from the Sports background. Each team is led by a singer including Javed Ali, Mika Singh, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Payal Dev, Sajid Khan, Ankit Tiwari, Shilpa Rao, Akriti Kakar, and Neha Bhasin. The team names are as follows: Nilkamal Mumbai Warriors, Smule Delhi Jammers, We Safe India Punjab Lions, Ananya Birla Foundation Bengal Tigers, Divya Bhaskar Gujurat Rockers, and Eduauraa UP Dabbangs.

In an upcoming episode, Gujarat Rockers and Mumbai Warriors will go head to head in a grand musical battle. Javed Ali's Kajra Re song from Bunty Aur Babli will have the audience grooving. The singers from the Gujurat team including Bhoomi Trivedi will be facing the Mumbai team's Shilpa Rao and Kailash Kher.

(Source: PR team)

