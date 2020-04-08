The Debate
Anoushka Shankar Pays Father Ravi Shankar A Virtual Tribute On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Music

On Ravi Shankar's 100th birth anniversary, his daughter paid him a virtual tribute with her rendition to 'Fathers'. Check the composition and much more.

Anoushka Shankar

Tuesday marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary musician Pandit Ravi Shankar. Every year on his anniversary, his family and admirers gather to celebrate his musical legacy. However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi, Ravi Shankar's 100th birth anniversary could not be as grand as expected but Shankar's daughter Anoushka Shankar took to her social media to announce that the family will be conducting a virtual tribute to the singer on his birthday. She wrote:

Hi everyone, this isn’t something I would normally do, but tomorrow I’m inviting you to join my family and me as we privately light a candle and say some prayers to mark my late father’s hundredth birthday. We were meant to have celebrated with a massive gala performance, but since that can’t happen, we’re inviting you to join us at home instead. Sending you love and light in these trying times!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Anoushka Shankar shared a short video of her rendition to Fathers. The rendition performed by Anoushka Shankar along with Nitin Sawhney seems to be well appreciated by the lovers of Ravi Shankar's works. Check out Anoushka Shankar's rendition to Fathers

Besides Anoushka Shankar, many popular musicians wished the musical maestro on his 100th birth anniversary. Here are some musicians wishing Ravi Shankar on his day. Check them out. 

