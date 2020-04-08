Anoushka Shankar Pays Father Ravi Shankar A Virtual Tribute On His 100th Birth Anniversary

Tuesday marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary musician Pandit Ravi Shankar. Every year on his anniversary, his family and admirers gather to celebrate his musical legacy. However, due to the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Modi, Ravi Shankar's 100th birth anniversary could not be as grand as expected but Shankar's daughter Anoushka Shankar took to her social media to announce that the family will be conducting a virtual tribute to the singer on his birthday. She wrote:

Hi everyone, this isn’t something I would normally do, but tomorrow I’m inviting you to join my family and me as we privately light a candle and say some prayers to mark my late father’s hundredth birthday. We were meant to have celebrated with a massive gala performance, but since that can’t happen, we’re inviting you to join us at home instead. Sending you love and light in these trying times!

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Anoushka Shankar shared a short video of her rendition to Fathers. The rendition performed by Anoushka Shankar along with Nitin Sawhney seems to be well appreciated by the lovers of Ravi Shankar's works. Check out Anoushka Shankar's rendition to Fathers:

In a coronavirus-free alternate reality, I would've spent tonight onstage with loved ones, celebrating my dad's Centenary. I hope you enjoy this rendition of "Fathers" made with my dear friend @thenitinsawhney https://t.co/s1vcEjqXO3#shankar100 #RaviShankar #livefromhome — Anoushka Shankar (@ShankarAnoushka) April 7, 2020

Besides Anoushka Shankar, many popular musicians wished the musical maestro on his 100th birth anniversary. Here are some musicians wishing Ravi Shankar on his day. Check them out.

Today is the 100th b’day of Pt. Ravi Shankar, uncle to me. A great son of india, a true pioneer& flag bearer for Indian music, he is the reason that Indian music is revered&loved all over the world. My father and Pandit ji both 100 now.Happy Birthday uncle 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/v03JRfzdRr — Zakir Hussain (@ZakirHtabla) April 7, 2020

A prayer for the world 🌎

And a humble tribute to Shri Pandit Ravi Shankar ji. He would have turned 100 today. He continues to live with us through the music he has left behind for us.Grateful 🙏 @ragaravishankar@norahjones@ShankarAnoushka@arrahman #shankar100 #ravishankar pic.twitter.com/S16gtwTd8i — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) April 7, 2020

#BHARATRATNAPANDITRAVISHANKARJI🙏

I am grateful to Sukanya Shankar Ji for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this Centenary Celebration.

This is my humble try of his great composition #PRASHANTI to remember Him on this auspicious occasion.#shankar100@ShankarAnoushka pic.twitter.com/VqJZV7vPaz — Indrani Mukherjee (@IndraniSangeet) April 7, 2020

It's the birth-centennial of Pandit #RaviShankar ji, one of the greatest & most influential musicians of all time. He took India's music to the world & brought the world to India. Grateful for the music!@ragaravishankar@norahjones@ShankarAnoushka#shankar100 #ravishankar pic.twitter.com/BD298wDirl — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) April 7, 2020

