Ajith-Shalini's Daughter Anoushka Impresses With Her Vocal Skills At School Event, Watch

Some of the stars of the country enjoy a huge following, however, the attention doesn’t only remain on them. Fans are known to be extremely interested in each and every move of their favourite stars. One important aspect of their life, is obviously, their personal life and family. The star kids invariably become the subject of attention, be it from the fans or the paparazzi. That’s the reason why some of the children enjoy a big fan following when they are extremely young, and when they grow up, producers queue up to launch them. Ajith and Shalini’s children Anoushka and Aadvik are adored by the fans, who are known to create trends on social media on their birthdays. And their joy knew no bounds when a video of Anoushka singing at school surfaced.

A video of Anoushka Ajith Kumar showcasing her vocal skills has been going viral on the fan clubs of the Tamil superstar. Dressed in a red top and black track pants, one can’t see Anoushka’s face, but her voice created magic. The occasion was the Christmas celebrations at school. Be it the high-pitched vocals of the song, or the ease with which her voice gelled with the music, Anoushka seems to be extremely talented as far as her singing is concerned. Fan showered her with a lot of love for the performance.

Here’s the post

While Ajith is known to be a recluse, since he is not a part of social media, one wouldn’t know what he felt about the performace. However, recently, a video of Aaradhya Bachchan performing at her school annual function had made her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan extremely proud. Big B had shared his delight on social media.

.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..

OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019

