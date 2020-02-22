Anoushka Shankar To Give A Tribute To Pandit Ravi Shankar in Madhur Bhandarkar's Next

Bengal movie Avijatrik is a special venture for Madhur Bhandarkar for various reasons. Not just does the filmmaker venture into regional cinema with the movie, but the period drama is also set to have an important musical addition. Anoushka Shankar is giving a special musical tribute to her legendary father Pandit Ravi Shankar in the film.

Bhandarkar recently took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing photographs with Anoushka Shankar, the National Award-winning filmmaker wrote that he was delighted to have her compose the opening track of Avijatrik. The track will be a special musical tribute to the legendary sitarist on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary.

Here’s the post

Delighted to have @ShankarAnoushka pay special musical tribute to #PanditRaviShankar in his centennial year by composing the opening track of our Bengali film @filmavijatrik presented by @BhandarkarEnt Produced by @GAURANGFILMS 🙌🎬@bickramghosh pic.twitter.com/zCM0iGIrmj — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 21, 2020

The collaboration could have worked out when Anoushka Shankar had recently visited India. She had performed in Mumbai and Delhi recently. The six-time Grammy nominated sitarist had also fumed at airport security treating her crew’s equipment carelessly.

Meanwhile, Avijatrik is being directed by Subhrajit Mitra. The film brings on screen legendary director Satyajit Ray’s iconic Apu Trilogy. The makers had revealed that the film takes the character forward from where the trilogy ended in 1959.

The teaser of the movie was released earlier this month.

