AP Dhillon Indirectly Reacts To Shubh's Cancelled India Tour: Political Groups...

AP Dhillon has shared a lengthy cryptic note after Shubh issued a statement, owing to his shows being cancelled in India. The Brown Munde singer is indirectly sending a message about "spreading love and not hate" after Shubh was mired in controversy for sharing a distorted map of India on social media. In his note, he added that as an artist, it has become "almost impossible for them to stay focused" and do what they love.

3 things you need to know

AP Dhillon and Shubh are both Canada-based Punjabi singers.

On Thursday, Shubh broke his silence on his tour being cancelled for allegedly supporting Khalistan.

In March, Shubh posted a distorted map of India on social media, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morch (BJYM) claimed.

What AP Dhillon wrote in a cryptic note?

On Thursday, AP Dhillon shared a post on his Instagram Stories cryptically opening up about the ongoing controversy around Shubh. His statement started with these words, “I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division."

He added, "As an artist it has become almost impossible to stay focussed on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division.”

Taking a dig at political groups, he wrote that such groups "constantly use" artists' names as a chess piece to further their agenda. "Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists') public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc."

(A screengrab of AP Dhillon's statement | Image: AP Dhillon/Instagram)

He concluded his note by urging to spread love and not hate, "Spread love not hate. Let's start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. let's not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future..."

Shubh issues statement after his India tour gets cancelled

On Thursday, Shubh took to his Instagram handle to express his disappointment on his show being cancelled in India. The Punjabi singer was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25. However, on Wednesday, BookMyShow cancelled his three-month-long tour in India. An excerpt from his 3-page-long post read, "I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans. India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS."

He concluded by explaining his intent in sharing the original post, "My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments."

The cancellation of his show has come at a time when there is diplomatic tension between India and Canada.