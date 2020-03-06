AR Rahman has special offering to 'celebrate Women's Week', watch 'passionate' video

The world is gearing up for International Women’s Day, to be celebrated this Sunday, and many events have been planned. Even in India, Prime Minister had a noble initiative #SheInspiresUs, promising to give his social media accounts for eniment women on the day. As ‘Women’s Week’ was celebrated in the run-up, even AR Rahman termed women as Jwalamukhi or a volcano.

As the music composer turned a writer and producer for the film 99 Songs, he unveiled a special female version of the track Jawalamukhi from the film. Crooned by Poorvi Koutish, the video features the lead actor Edilsy Vargas in lively setting in a club. However, it is the catchy melody in true Rahman style that gives it an energetic vibe.

Lyrics by Navneet Virk had depicted the fiery feelings between lovers in the male version, and this version reiterated the feelings from a woman’s point of view.

Rahman hoped the passion of Jwalamukhi creates a ‘simmering world of its own.’

Here’s the post

99 Songs has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthi. The movie stars Ehan Bhatt in the lead role. The story revolves around his passion for music, particularly to create one song that will change the world, amid love and other moments of his life.

The movie also stars Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala in important roles.

