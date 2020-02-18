AR Rahman Debuts As Writer-producer With Musical '99 Songs', Shares Official Trailer

An ardent believer in the power of music, AR Rahman announced the official trailer of his upcoming Bollywood musical film 99 Songs. The music composer has bankrolled the film and will debut as a writer with this musical love story 'set to steal everyone's hearts'. The movie follows the journey of a young man named Jay whose life centres around his two great loves: music and his girlfriend Sophie.

Rahman shared the official trailer of the film 99 Songs through his microblogging account and described it as 'an ode to all the artists in the world'. The movie is directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and introduces Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas as lead actors. Actors Lisa Ray, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Ram and Ranjit Barot can also be seen in pivotal roles in the trailer.

Take a look:

Netizens and fans have rejoiced on the announcement of the film by the legendary music composer as they have congratulated Rahman on his new endeavour. Many have wished him the best of luck and hailed him as 'musician and magician' through their comments on his post. There is also common anticipation for the songs of this now highly awaited musical.

More about AR Rahman

A.S. Dileep Kumar, better known by his stage name AR Rahman, is an Indian music composer, producer, singer and songwriter. He is known for his contributions to the field of music. Some of his notable works are Slumdog Millionaire, Roja, Dil Se and Rockstar. AR Rahman is the only music composer who has been awarded an honorary degree in the field of music by Berklee College of Music.

