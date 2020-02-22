AR Rahman's '99 Songs' To Have 15 Original Compositions, Says 'Eager To See The Reaction'

Indian composer-singer AR Rahman is set to make his debut as a film producer with his upcoming musical-romance film 99 Songs, for which he will reportedly compose 15 original tracks. Recently, a leading news portal published a detailed report on the same with the Oscar-winning composer giving an insight into the upcoming film 99 Songs.

READ | AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Taslima Nasreen Criticising Khatija's Choice To Wear A Burqa

The report quotes AR Rahman stating that he thinks the film 99 Songs is coming out at the right time. On one side, when remixes have become a norm, the composer is looking forward to seeing audiences’ reaction to his new original compositions. Expressing his excitement, he further added that 99 Songs will have 15 original tracks in the music album. As per reports, the 53-year-old composer added that the audience's support and encouragement has always motivated him to make beautiful music and movies.

READ | AR Rahman & His Daughter Khatija Rahman's Net Worth Is Music To His Ears, Here's Why

Details of the film 99 Songs

99 Songs will also mark Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy's debut in the film industry as a director. The film will be released in three languages, that is Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Along with AR Rahman's production company YM Movies, Ideal Entertainment and Jio Studios will jointly produce the film. Debutant Ehan Bhat will be seen playing the lead role in 99 Songs while cctor Manisha Koirala will also play a pivotal character in the film.

READ | AR Rahman Debuts As Writer-producer With Musical '99 Songs', Shares Official Trailer

Though the release date of the film is yet to be unveiled, it is expected to hit the theatres in mid-2020. The makers released the trailer of the film a couple of weeks back, which depicts the life struggles of an aspiring singer. The audience and fans are lauding the first song of the film, Jwalamukhi, which came out a couple of days back.

Watch 99 Songs Trailer below:

READ | AR Rahman And His Son Hung Out With Maroon 5's PJ Morton At The Grammys 2020; See Pics

(Cover Image Courtesy: Jio Studios YouTube Channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.