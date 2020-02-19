AR Rahman's '99 Songs' Trailer Receives A Thunderous Response From Fans

Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman released the trailer of his musical drama titled 99 Songs. Though the trailer doesn’t throw light on what the film is all about, it has, however, managed to intoxicate the audience with its catchy tunes. It has been reported that the musical drama is the love story of a musician who loves two things-his music and his girlfriend. Check out the trailer of the musical drama 99 Songs here.

The trailer of 99 Songs

99 Songs is helmed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and it marks the debut of Ehan Bhat and Edilsey Vargas. Known to the world as an ace musician, the film marks the debut of AR Rahman as a writer and a film producer. Check out the fan reactions to the trailer here.

Fan reactions

OMGGGG!!! CAN'T WAIT TO LISTEN @shreyaghoshal 's songs from #99songs.

Excitement on top! ♥ — Sonali Projapoti #TeamShreya (@SonaSsg) February 18, 2020

We are very much excited for this #99songs 🎶💞 Really it will be a bestest song 🌟❤ Best wishes for both of you @ArmaanMalik22 and @arrahman sir 🙏🏻🥰 — Armaalian_Forever (@tithi_am22) February 18, 2020

Thank you sir for this lovely trailer 👍😍😍😍😍 — Lawrence J.Braganza (@uup3221) February 18, 2020

Wow thalaivaaa music vere level.. You are taking us to a whole new world.. #99songs is a fdfs material.. Eagerly waiting for the songs.. Please release it soon thalaiva.. #ARR #Rahmania #Rahmanism #ARRahman #99songsthemovie — Harry (@harryfakeshah) February 18, 2020

Twitteratis have loved the trailer and have appreciated the melodious tunes that play throughout the video. Fans of AR Rahman have complimented as well as thanked him for producing such a marvellous melody. Many have said that they are eagerly waiting for the songs. Some have also requested AR Rahman to release the tracks soon.

