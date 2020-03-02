AR Rahman Shares His Excitement To Mentor Female Musicians In The Middle East

Grammy-winning musician AR Rahman is seeking talented Middle East musicians to perform in an all-female orchestra at Expo 2020. According to reports, he will mentor the ace musicians who will destroy the age-old notions about Arab women with their strong performances. The auditions for Firdaus Women’s Orchestra is about to begin. It will consist of a strong core group of 12 and about 50 to 100 members.

The ace music composer will set up a recording studio at the Expo Dubai South site. According to reports, the studio will remain permanently, even after the fair concludes. Additionally, AR Rahman expressed his excitement. He said that he wanted that orchestra to be distinct and unique. AR Rahman thought of setting an example as according to him, from that region, there had been pre-conceived ideas about women. Therefore, that orchestra will be a new philosophy.

There are eligibility criteria for women to qualify for the same. She should be from the Middle East and be able to sight-read music, besides being an extraordinary musician. Describing the orchestra, he said that it will be multicultural, among which, they could be Chinese, Indian or Emirati. It did not matter what cultural background did they have unless they embrace the place and make music.

As per a report, the troupe will play both classical and fresh compositions in concerts which will begin in October. Besides, they will hold performances in different areas and lead workshops of children. Further details about the same have not yet been announced.

Talking about the workshops, the ace Indian musician revealed that he wanted children to learn the process of music creation, from composition and arrangement to recording. He wished that his studio Firdaus attracts incredibly talented music enthusiasts. AR Rahman revealed that he has conceived the studio and its function, quality, and types of equipment to be placed. On the other hand, Expo officials revealed that they were looking forward to working with the Music maestro.



