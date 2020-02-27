The Debate
AR Rahman Shares Video Of An Uninvited Guest 'eating Dinner' At Banquet For Donald Trump

What’s Viral

Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman attended a special banquet hosted for Donald Trump and took a video of a special guest also enjoying 'dinner'.

Updated On:
AR Rahman takes video of special guest 'eating dinner'

Oscar-winning Indian composer AR Rahman was recently one of the guests at the dinner hosted in honour of US President Donald Trump. While the event was filled to the brim with dignitaries and big names, the composer also managed to take a video of a special but uninvited guest at Rashtrapati Bhavan - a monkey.

Showing the world his humorous side

AR Rahman took a video of a monkey eating from a flower pot and later posted the video on his Instagram. The award-winning composer showed his humorous side by captioning the video- "Meanwhile our little friend was having dinner too!" Rahman also posted pictures on Instagram with Army Officers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

Rahman also took out the time to take a picture of an old portrait of former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. He captioned the photos saying "One of our heroes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Extremely grateful for the kind invitation by the President for a special occasion!".

Read: Ivanka Trump Chose Kashmir-inspired Gown By Rohit Bal For Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner

Read: AR Rahman Shares Unseen Pictures From President's Dinner Banquet For POTUS Donald Trump

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @arrahman on

Banquet for the US President

Trump and his family were welcomed with fanfare to India by PM Modi. The highlights of POTUS' maiden official trip to the country included the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at the world’s largest cricket stadium where he delivered a speech, and the visit to the Taj Mahal. The crucial second leg of the visit included his talks with PM Modi over Indo-USA ties and more. Before departing, Trump stated that he 'had a tremendous two days, as beautiful as he had in his life'. 

Read: AR Rahman, Vikas Khanna Raise Star Quotient At President's Dinner Banquet For Donald Trump

Read: India To Me Is A Very Very Special Nation: US President Trump At Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the banquet held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as were other Union ministers and Chief Ministers.
 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
