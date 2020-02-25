AR Rahman, Vikas Khanna raise star quotient at President's dinner banquet for Donald Trump

United States of America President Donald Trump’s India visit has been surrounded with references to one of India’s most-loved entities, films. What started with an acknowledgement of a Baahubali video featured his morphed face, and backing Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay love Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan before his visit, continued after his visit, as he mentioned DDLJ and Sholay in his speech. Hours before the POTUS returned, he also met some celebrities associated with the entertainment industry.

AR Rahman and Vikas Khanna were among the privileged few from the film industry to be invited for the dinner banquet for Trump, hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. While the Mozart of Madras went traditional in a maroon kurta and black pyjama, the chef-director was suited up in black.

Here are the pics

Delhi: Music composer AR Rahman and chef Vikas Khanna present at the dinner banquet hosted by the President for the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/xrJ2R31UWH — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Chef Khanna, who is currently in the news for his directorial The Last Colour being eligible for Best Picture at Oscars, had shared a post of his mother getting him ready for the banquet. He quipped how his mother was trying to help him in all the way she can.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar were among the guests at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other Union Ministers, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/2PY2W8NFWI — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/Q0tlvSe9vr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Trump and his family were welcomed with fanfare to India by PM Modi in his maiden visit on Monday. The highlights of POTUS visit included the visit to Sabarmati Ashram, the inauguration of the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera, where he delivered a fiery speech and the visit to Taj Mahal.

The crucial leg of the visit included his talks with PM Modi over Indo-USA ties and more. Trump spoke about the peace deal, terrorism, CAA and even Pakistan and Kashmir. Trump stated that he had a ‘tremendous’ two days as ‘beautiful’ as he had in his life.

