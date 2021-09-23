Oscar and Grammy-winning musician AR Rahman who was on the lookout for exceptional talent to perform in an all-female orchestra at Dubai Expo has finally found one. The singer took to Instagram and shared a video while introducing ‘Firdaus Orchestra’, an incredible all-women ensemble of 23 nationalities from around the world who will come together and perform under his mentorship at the Dubai Expo 2020. The orchestra will be led by Conductor Yasmina Sabbah.

AR Rahman shared a video while giving a glimpse of all the 23 women who have been auditioned and selected by the maestro. The singer-composer in his post described The Firdaus Orchestra as the band that "embraces different styles and cultures in showcasing a unique musical experience’ to transport the listener to the unknown." Sharing his excitement, AR Rahman wrote, “Welcoming Firdaus Orchestra, an incredible all-women ensemble of 23 nationalities from around the region come together and perform under my mentorship at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Led by Conductor Yasmina Sabbah, the Firdaus orchestra embraces different styles and cultures in showcasing a unique musical experience to transporting the listener to the unknown."

In his post, the music maestro asked people to be a part of the first show on October 23rd and informed them that tickets can be booked at the website: https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en/tickets-and-merchandise/tickets.

The event will celebrate human brilliance and achievement and connect people from different corners of the world. According to PTI, the Firdaus Women’s Orchestra (Firdaus means ‘Paradise’ in Arabic) will be creatively led by Rahman, who has also put his name to the new Firdaus Studio by AR Rahman – to be built on the Expo 2020 site and which will become a permanent facility as part of Expo 2020’s legacy in the future city of District 2020.

Rahman's ideas behind setting up a studio and the orchestra are both part of ambitious plans to push Dubai and the United Arab Emirates as an international hub for music recording and score production. It will help in expanding the city’s important role as a cultural centre where people from different nationalities can come together and work in complete harmony.

Several fans of the composer could not control their excitement and bombarded the comment section with their happiness. One of the users wrote, “Sir your pavilion it's very good sir actually I'm now working in expo 2020. (sic)” Another user wrote, “Much awaited sir.” A third user commented, “Mashallah sir, nice to see women empowerment.”

(Image: @arrahman/Instagram)