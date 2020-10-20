A.R Rahman Gives A Peek Into Daughter Khatija's Next Animated Song 'Farishton'; See Pic

On October 20, music maestro A.R Rahman took to his social media handle and shared the screenshot of his daughter Khatija Rahman's next animated song Farishton. The screenshot featured a few angles along with a girl in purple hijab distributing fruits among two kids. To give the context of the picture to his 4.5M Instagram followers, A.R Rahman wrote a short caption, which read, "#farishton screenshots from @khatija.rahman ‘s animated #music-video #child-friendly". Scroll down to take a look at A.R Rahman's post.

Farishton's screenshot

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to receive love and praises on the photo-sharing platform as it bagged more than 18k double-taps; and is still counting. Joya Nandi Kazi, an internationally acclaimed choreographer, and playback singer Shahshaa Tirupati took to the comments section and went gaga over Farishton's screenshot. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments box with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful screenshot" while another stated, "for sure it's gonna be heartwarming @arrahman awaiting sir".

Coming to the upcoming song, it will mark the second single of Khatija Rahman. Interestingly, the upcoming animated song is composed by A.R Rahman. A couple of days back, Khatija took to her social media handle and shared the first teaser of the song. The teaser featured a visual of the opening of her photo, her name and the title of the song. Khatija crooned a line in the video and seemed to show flair, while music from Rahman reminded fans of his ‘zone’.

The new artist also thanked the Almighty and the Mozart of Madras for their ‘love and support’. The lyrics of Farishton have been penned by Munna Shoukath Ali. The song will be released on various music streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, etc on October 25.

Coming to A. R Rahman's professional front, he recently presented a musical-drama film, titled Atkan Chatkan. The plot of the film revolves around a bunch of kids who use unconventional musical instruments to create a destiny for themselves. The film, directed by Shiv Hare, stars actors like Lydian Nadhaswaram and Amitriyaan in the lead roles.

