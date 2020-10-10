AR Rahman And Shreya Ghoshal's Mesmerising Collaborations For Tamil Films

The musical pair of AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal is known for the magic it creates on-screen with mesmerizing composition and vocals. The two stars have worked on various albums that span across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The duo has also previously spoken about how they enjoy working with each other as they gel along well. Here is a list of five best Tamil songs of AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal that have become evergreen with time.

Best Tamil collaborations of AR Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal

Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa

Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa is one of the most renowned songs from the AR Rahman-Shreya Ghoshal jukebox. This song is from the film Sillunu Oru Kadhal which released in the year 2006. It stars Suriya, Bhumika Chawla, and Jyothika in key roles and is directed by Krishna. This song falls into the classic category today for the spotless vocals of Shreya Ghoshal and the powerful composition by AR Rahman. Have a look at the Munbe Vaa En Anbe Vaa song.

Neelo Valapu

Neelo Valapu was a part of the blockbuster Rajinikanth film, Enthiran. This love song has been composed by AR Rahman while singing has been done by Vijay Prakash and Shreya Ghoshal. This one of the many songs that caught the audience within hours of its release. The soothing melody and powerful voice of Shreya Ghoshal carry this piece well.

Thazhuvude Nazhuvude

Thazhuvude Nazhuvude is a much-loved song from the film, Anbe Aaruyire. This song features a Kabbadi battle between the two leads, showcasing the hatred and competition between the two. The film has been directed by SJ Surya and stars actors like Meera Chopra and SJ Surya in key roles. This song has been composed by AR Rahman while the song has been jointly sung by late artist SP Balasubrahmanyam and Shreya Ghoshal. Here is a look.

Pookkalae Sattru Oyivedungal

Pookkalae Sattru Oyivedungal is a romantic number from the film I. This classic love song stars Vikram and Amy Jackson and features a dreamy sequence between the two artists. The song has been sung by Harichandran and Shreya Ghoshal, while the composition is by AR Rahman. The lyrics of this song have been penned by Karky. Have a look.

Azhaginna Azhagi

Azhaginna Azhagi is an upbeat song from the film Enakku 20 Unakku 18. This song features an energetic dance routine by the leading actors, adding more beauty to the song. This song has been sung by Karjo Bhattacharya and Shreya Ghoshal while the music is by AR Rahman. The song was released in 2003 and has been a well-known number ever since.

