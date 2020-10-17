AR Rahman's daughter Khatija to unveil song composed by the music director, shares teaser

Quick links:
Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman is set to come up with a new song, composed by none other than her father. Sharing teaser of the song Farishton, Khatija wrote that she was excited to announce the latest venture.
Khatija Rahman took to her Instgaram profile to share the teaser of her song Farishton. The teaser features a visual of the opening up of her photo, her name and the title of the song. Khatija crooned a line in the video, and seemed to show flair, while music from AR Rahman would remind fans of his ‘zone’.
The new artist thanked the Almighty and the Mozart of Madras for his ‘love and support’.
With the grace of God, excited to announce my next single “Farishton” releasing on major digital platforms. @arrahman @raheemarahman Thank you for your love and support throughout. Need your prayers and support. #farishton #indiemusic #single #instamusic @spotify @spotifyindia @spotifyforartists @youtubemusic @apple @applemusic @thesunshineorchestra @amazonmusic @gaana @deezer
The lyrics of the track has been penned by Munna Shoukath Ali. The song will be releasing on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, etc on October 25.
This is not the first time that Khatija has lent her voice to a song, as previously she had also performed on Iltaja, that was released on September 4. Composed by Ricky Kej, the track spoke about the perils of air pollution.
Yayy! The video is finally out. Head to @btosproductions @rickykej YouTube channel to watch the whole video. #btosproductions #rickykej #iltaja @ipsingh1994 @rickykej @apsodisiac @lonniepark @domjdcruz @varijashree @manojgeorgeviolinist Arunkumar @btosproductions @nazeef_btos @smrithi0405 @ashik_shutters @allan._.fernandez @parth9513 @raheemarahman
Khatija Rahman had made headlines for her strong response to Bangladeshi author-activist Taslima Nasreen in February this year. The latter had stated that she felt ‘suffocated’ to see Khatija in burqa. Khatija had responded that she was proud to make the choice to wear a burqa and expressed surprise about Nasreen’s comment.
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂
