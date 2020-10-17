AR Rahman's daughter Khatija to unveil song composed by the music director, shares teaser

Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman is set to come up with a new song, composed by none other than her father. Sharing teaser of the song Farishton, Khatija wrote that she was excited to announce the latest venture.

AR Rahman’s daughter shares teaser of new song

Khatija Rahman took to her Instgaram profile to share the teaser of her song Farishton. The teaser features a visual of the opening up of her photo, her name and the title of the song. Khatija crooned a line in the video, and seemed to show flair, while music from AR Rahman would remind fans of his ‘zone’.

The new artist thanked the Almighty and the Mozart of Madras for his ‘love and support’.

The lyrics of the track has been penned by Munna Shoukath Ali. The song will be releasing on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Gaana, etc on October 25.

This is not the first time that Khatija has lent her voice to a song, as previously she had also performed on Iltaja, that was released on September 4. Composed by Ricky Kej, the track spoke about the perils of air pollution.

Khatija Rahman had made headlines for her strong response to Bangladeshi author-activist Taslima Nasreen in February this year. The latter had stated that she felt ‘suffocated’ to see Khatija in burqa. Khatija had responded that she was proud to make the choice to wear a burqa and expressed surprise about Nasreen’s comment.

