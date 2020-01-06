AR Rahman's Birthday: Five Best Tamil Songs Of The Music Maestro

AR Rahman, born on January 6, was originally born as AS Dileep Kumar. He is best noted for his work as a singer, composer, and music producer. He is mainly popular as he perfectly integrates Indian classical music with electronic music, world music, and traditional orchestral music. The star is a very popular name in the Tollywood industry. Here are some of his best songs from the Tamil film industry that he sang for or composed the music for.

Best of AR Rahman's Tamil Songs that he sang or composed music for

Urvasi Urvasi

This song is from the film Kadhalan's music album. The song was also remade into a Bollywood song titled Urvashi. The film stars Prabhu Deva, Nagma, and Vadivelu and is directed by S. Shankar. The song was performed by A. R. Rahman, Suresh Peters, and Shahul Hameed while the lyrics were penned by Vairamuthu.

Yenna Solla Pogirai

This song is from the film Kandukondein Kandukondein starring Mammootty, Ajithkumar, Tabu, Abbas, and Aishwarya Rai. AR Rahman composed the music for this one. The song was sung by multiple singers including K.S. Chitra, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Mahalakshmi, Sadhana Sargam, Srinivas, and K.J. Yesudas.

Chinna Chinna Asai

This song is from the film Roja. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film stars Madhoo, Arvind Swamy, and Pankaj Kapoor. The song is performed by Minmini while it was composed by Rahman. This song was remade into a popular Bollywood song titled Choti Si Asha.

Mukkala Mukkabla

Mukkala Mukkabla is also one of the songs from the film Kadhalan. Directed by S. Shankar, the film stars Prabhu Deva, Nagma, and Vadivelu. The song was performed by A. R. Rahman, Mano, and Swarnalatha while the lyrics for it were penned by Vaali.

Snehithane Snehithane

Snehithane Snehithane is a song from the film Alai Payuthey. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features R Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. The music for the song was composed and produced by A R Rahman.

