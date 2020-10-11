AR Rahman’s Compositions That Are Backed By Lata Mangeshkar’s Melodious Voice; See List

AR Rahman has composed some of the most critically acclaimed songs that have become classic and evergreen in the Indian music industry. It has often been observed that the many of his compositions have been sung by legendary Indian singer, Lata Mangeshkar. Here are some of the best AR Rahman’s compositions that have featured the melodious voice of Lata Mangeshkar that you can add to your playlist.

AR Rahman’s compositions in Lata Mangeshkar’s voice

Ek Tu Hi Bharosa

The song, Ek Tu Hi Bharosa is from the movie Pukar (2000). The music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman and the song has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The movie has been co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and cast Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, Shivaji Satam, and Om Puri as the lead characters. The song features Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid To Rest; Mano, AR Rahman, Tamil Nadu Culture Minister Present

So Gaye Hain

The song, So Gaye Hain is from the movie Zubeidaa (2001). The music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman and the song has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman. The movie has been directed by Shyam Benegal and cast Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Manoj Bajpayee, Surekha Sikri, Rajit Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, and Shakti Kapoor as the lead characters. The song features Karisma Kapoor.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From AR Rahman To Chiranjeevi, South Indian Stars Pay Tribute To Bapu

O Paalanhaare

The song, O Paalanhaare is from the movie Lagaan (2001). The music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman and the song has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The movie has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and cast Rachel Shelley, Gracy Singh, and Aamir Khan as the lead characters. The song features many actors, including Gracy Singh and Aamir Khan.

Also Read | I Feel Like My Work Is Mostly Derived From The Infinite: AR Rahman

Luka Chuppi

The song, Luka Chuppi is from the movie Rang De Basanti (2006). The music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman and the song has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman. The movie has been written, produced, and directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, and cast Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, and Atul Kulkarni as the lead characters. The song features many actors, including all the lead actors.

Also Read | Dhanush's Top Music Collaboration With AR Rahman That You Must Not Miss Listening To

Laadli

The song, Laadli is from the album Raunaq (2014). The music for the song has been composed by AR Rahman and the song has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman. The lyrics for all the songs in the album have been penned by Kapil Sibal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.