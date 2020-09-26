SP Balasubrahmanyam Laid To Rest; Mano, AR Rahman, Tamil Nadu Culture Minister Present

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahnayam passed away on September 25. The state government of Tamil Nadu had announced a Police honour funeral for him. SP Balasubrahmanyam's funeral took place at his farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam. Here's what happened at his burial.

Details of SP Balasubranayam's state honour funeral

After the news of SPB's death, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the legendary singer will be laid to rest with state honours. The funeral took place at his Thamaraipakkam farmhouse near Red Hills in the presence of his family, fans and well-wishers. His mortal remains were brought in a bier to the farmhouse.

SPB's son performed the last rites amid chants by priests while 24 police officers gave the legendary singer a gun salute. His mortal remains where smeared with the sacred ash and a zari dhoti waa draped around him. After this, he was lowered into a deep pit for burial. Bharathiraja, Devi Sri Prasad, Mano, AR Rahman, Arjun Sarja, Ameer, Tamil Nadu Culture Minister K Pandiarajan, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar, and SP Aravindan were among those who were present at the ceremony while a special police force was arranged keeping in mind the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was admitted in Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the Coronavirus. Although he was placed on maximum life support, his condition seemed to worsen day by day. A couple of days back, however, his son released a statement saying he was getting better and wanted to return home. However, Thursday's statements by his doctors revealed his condition had worsened.

SP Balasurahnayam is fondly known by his fans as "singing moon" and "music cloud". While the singer was battling for his life, his fans and many industry people had also arranged prayer meets for him where they also sang his songs to honour the legendary singer. However, after about 50 days of treatment, the 74-year-old singer succumbed to a cardio-respiratory arrest on Friday.

