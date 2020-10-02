Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From AR Rahman To Chiranjeevi, South Indian Stars Pay Tribute To Bapu

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, several South Indian film stars paid homage to the father of our nation. They shared his ideologies, quotes and pictures which have inspired numerous people throughout these years. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Samatha Akkinenni and A.R. Rahman took to their social media handles and extended their wishes, check them out below.

A R Rahman

Oscar winning musician A R Rahman took to his twitter handle and shared his new song inspired by Mahatma Gandhi that he titled Ahimsa. Non violence was one of the ideal that Mahatma Gandhi preached. A R Rahman in his tweet wrote “A song inspired by the father of our nation” as he shared the song he has made with U2. Check out the tweet below.

Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi remember Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

South Indian actor Kamal Haasan also shared a message remembering Gandhiji on his birth anniversary. The actor urged his fans to walk the path paved by the father of our nation. He further wrote that the India Gandhiji hoped to see is not a distant dream and can still be achieved. “Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours!”

Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2020

Followed by Kamal Haasan was Chiranjeevi who also remembered Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. The actor also tweeted “Remembering our founding fathers..” and paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, our former Prime Minister who shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. Chiranjeevi wrote shared popular quotes by the founding fathers of our country and shared pictrues of the same. Check out the tweet below.

Samantha Akkineni shares Gandhi ji's quotes

Actor Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram handle and paid homage to the father of our nation. The actor shared various quotes and ideologies of Gandhiji. Check out the pictures below.

Born on October 2nd 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi was an important person in uniting the masses of India under the British rule. He always preached non-violence, truth, Sarvodaya and Satyagraha to the people. Today marks his 151st birth anniversary and people all around the country have celebrated this day in his remembrance by performing virtual prayer services, commemorative ceremonies and other activities.

