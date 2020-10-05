Dhanush's Top Music Collaboration With AR Rahman That You Must Not Miss Listening To

AR Rahman has set the bar high in the music industry, by making music in almost all Indian languages. Dhanush, on the other hand, has worked in several South Indian films. AR Rahman has composed more than 200 songs and has also collaborated with several stars for their films. The latter has also collaborated with actor Dhanush for many of his songs and films. Take a look at some of Dhanush's top collaborations with music maestro AR Rahman.

Dhanush's music collaboration with AR Rahman

Raanjhanaa

Dhanush made his debut in Bollywood with the film Raanjhanaa. The film starred actors Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Swara Bhaskar, along with Dhanush. The box-office hit film became popular for its storyline and music score. The songs Raanjhanaa, Tum Tak and others topped all music charts for weeks. The music for all the songs from Raanjhanaa was composed by maestro AR Rahman.

Nenjae Yezhu

From the film Maryan, the song Nenjae Yezhu featured Dhanush and Parvathy Menon. The song Nenjae Yezhu was sung by AR Rahman. The music was also composed by AR Rahman. This was another collaboration of actor Dhanush and AR Rahman. The song released in 2015, and since then it has been one of the best collaborations of the duo. After the song released online, over 1 crore people heard it overnight.

Innum Konjam Neeram

Another best collaboration of Dhanush and AR Rahman is Innum Konjam Neeram. The song has more than 25 Million views on YouTube itself. Featuring Dhanush and Parvathy Menon, this song is also from the film Maryan. The song was sung by Vijay Prakash and Shweta Mohan, while the music of this beautiful track was composed by AR Rahman. The lyrics of this song were also written by Kabilan and AR Rahman.

The song Kadal Raasa Naan was another AR Rahman's songs from this movie that topped the charts. The song attained a peak position on Radio Mirchi top 20 charts, followed by other songs from the film. In 2013, the soundtrack of Maryan was titled as the 'Best Soundtrack of the Year'.

