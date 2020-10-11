Thala Ajith's Movies Where The Songs Were Composed By AR Rahman; See List

Ajith Kumar is a celebrated Indian actor who predominantly works in Tamil cinema. Starting his breakthrough roles from movies like Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaali, and Dheena, Ajith is popularly known as Thala Ajith by his fans. Out of all his movies, there have been times when Ajith Kumar's songs have been immensely loved by the audience. Here is a look at the list of songs where Ajith Kumar and the double Oscar winner music composer AR Rahman have created magic in the Tamil films. Take a look.

Pavithra

The movie Pavithra is a 1994 released film, which is considered as one of the earliest hits of Ajith Kumar. Even though Ajith had a supporting role in the movie. Pavithra featured Nassar and Raadhika in the lead roles. The film was directed by K. Subhash while the music of the movie was composed by AR Rahman. All the tracks of this movie were written by Vairamuthu, Pazhani Bharathi. Even the song called Uyirum Neeye was awarded for its singer Unni Krishnan and its lyricist Vairamuthu. Here is a cover of the same song.

Kandukondain Kandukondain

The movie Kandukondain Kandukondain which featured Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abbas, and Tabu had many fan favourite songs. The song Enna Solla Pogirai from the movie Kandukondain Kandukondain is one of the hit songs of the romantic movie. For this film, AR Rahman had composed the music of the songs while Vairamuthu was the lyricist.

Varalaru

Varalaru: History of Godfather is an action drama movie released in 2006. The movie saw Ajith Kumar in a triple role where Asin and Kanika were seen as the female leads of the movie. The cars of the film also included Ramesh Khanna, Suman Setty, Sujatha and M. S. Baskar. The K. S. Ravikumar directed movie had the soundtrack composed by AR Rahman as well. The movie became one of the biggest grosser movie of 2006 in Kollywood. The film was even remade in the Kannada language as well. The soundtrack of Varalaru featured 9 songs where the lyrics were again written by Vairamuthu.

Ajith Kumar would next be seen in Valimai, which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his production banner Bayview Projects LLP. The movie marks the reunion of Boney Kapoor and Thala Ajith after the success of Nerkonda Paarvai which was released last year. Interestingly, the primary crew of Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai are the same; cinematographer Nirav Shah and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja had worked in both these movies. The movie Valimai is Ajith's 60th movie and is currently yet in the filming stage.

