Khatija responds to AR Rahman's statement on her burqa row, opens up on their upbringing

Taslima Nasreen bringing AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman’s burqa into the spotlight by calling it ‘suffocating’ made headlines. The father-daughter duo’s reaction to it brought the focus on freedom of choice and simplicity to the fore. Khatija penned another strong note about their upbringing after her father shared how he was ‘awestruck by her simplicity.’
Sharing a screenshot of a news report of AR Rahman’s statement, Khatija wrote that her parents belonged to a ‘simple background.’
The principles they grew up with were ‘To be honest, true to ourself and be simple and grounded in all walks of life’, she shared. The youngster expressed how despite Rahman’s busy schedule, they were taught to give to the poor, making them feel connected with the poor. She wrote how that was one of the reasons why they never felt like behaving ‘differently’ over having a celebrity parent.
Opening up on this, Khatija said she always bought simple brands and how people are ‘shocked’ whenever she told them because her father was a celebrity. And even if she goes to the ‘greatest of parties,’ she prefers the shoes of a basic brand. She expressed how ‘reasonable, classy and comfortable’ were more important factors than the brand by its name.
Khatija opened up on wanting to ‘break the myths’ that people from renowned families should behave in a certain way and talk to only those of ‘their kind.’ She added that one shouldn’t have a ‘filter’ on who one should talk to. She also sent a message to the young women that they should not need a man to ‘validate’ their beauty and that their worth was not determined by how many men were trying to woo them.
Khatija added that she was ‘touched by the positivity’, referring to the controversy, and how there was more to a woman than just her face. Khatija highlighted the importance of accepting each other the way they were and respect each other’s differences.
LBeen wanting to talk about how we were brought up and will shed more light based on this article. But I was running short of words. My parents are from a very simple background. All of us were brought up to be honest, to be true to ourself and be simple and grounded in all walks of life. Our dad no matter what and however busy would always make sure we go to places of worship and pay alms directly to the poor for us to be connected with the poor always. This probably got into my head very deeply and we honestly weren’t forced to be a certain way or be a different person just cause our parents are celebrities. Even when it came to shopping, I’m happy and proud to one of the brands I choose to wear is - Co-optex, bata apart from the other simple brands existing. I still don’t understand when I discuss these with people they are shocked or rather feel I have to be a certain way because of my family’s background. I do not believe in that strongly as long as whatever my wear is comfortable and of my choice. I’ve lately started buying from a couple of women entrepreneurs and other upcoming brands to support their growth and progress. Every time they want to give me something free of cost and want me to promote their brand in return, my principle and upbringing doesn’t allow me to buy stuff for free no matter what. I’m happy to support them irrespective of whether I get their products or not from them. We must try in our own way and support upcoming talent and artists. Even for the greatest of parties I’m happy and proud to say I wear my shoes from bata, all I see in a product is it’s reasonable, classy and comfortable for me to wear no matter where it’s available. I want to break the myths that if you’re from a renowned family you have to be a certain way only and talk to people who are of that kind only. We’re human beings and we tend to connect with people who we vibe well and it doesn’t have to have a filter on who we talk to. My learning to share with the world in the last 24 years of my life especially for young women of today is - you don’t need a man to validate your beauty and your worth isn’t definite by how many guys are behind you.
The controversy had started after Bangladeshi author-activist Taslima Nasreen called her burqa as ‘suffocating’. Khatija responded that she felt ‘empowered’ by her choice of attire, while taking a dig at Nasreen. AR Rahman reacted to the row by stating that he would’ve worn a burqa if men could, while adding that she found her ‘freedom’ in it as she’s simple and would go for the funeral of a maid’s mother or relative.
Been only a year and this topic is in the rounds again..there’s so much happening in the country and all people are concerned about is the piece of attire a woman wants to wear. Wow, I’m quite startled. Every time this topic comes the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things..Over the last one year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years. I will not be weak or regret the choices I’ve made in life. I am happy and proud of what I do and thanks to those who have accepted me the way I am. My work will speak, God willing.. I don’t wish to say any further. To those of you who feel why I’m even bringing this up and explaining myself, sadly it so happens and one has to speak for oneself, that’s why I’m doing it. 🙂. Dear Taslima Nasreen, I’m sorry you feel suffocated by my attire. Please get some fresh air, cause I don’t feel suffocated rather I’m proud and empowered for what I stand for. I suggest you google up what true feminism means because it isn’t bashing other women down nor bringing their fathers into the issue 🙂 I also don’t recall sending my photos to you for your perusal 🙂
