Ariana Grande Drops Her First Live Album ‘K Bye For Now'; Fans Call It 'magical'

Music

Ariana Grande gifted her fans with an early Christmas present- her first live album titled 'K Bye For Now'. Read on to check what fans have to say about it

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ariana Grande

Just minutes after she wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, on December 22, Ariana Grande gifted her fans with an early Christmas present by releasing her first live album. The 28-year-old dropped the lengthy K Bye For Now (Swt Live) album at about 2:00 am EST on Monday, December 23, surprising her millions of fans across the globe. The album appeared as Grande finished her Sweetener World Tour, after which she made an emotional speech to those in attendance, thanking them for their support through a difficult few years.

Ariana Grande’s K Bye For Now

K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks, and it follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up. The singer who has many songs attached to her cap has never released a full live album before, until now. Fans have gushed to share their comments on Ariana’s new venture. Have a look.

Ariana Grande’s fans are swooning

