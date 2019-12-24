Ariana Grande Drops Her First Live Album ‘K Bye For Now'; Fans Call It 'magical'

Just minutes after she wrapped her concert in Inglewood, CA, on December 22, Ariana Grande gifted her fans with an early Christmas present by releasing her first live album. The 28-year-old dropped the lengthy K Bye For Now (Swt Live) album at about 2:00 am EST on Monday, December 23, surprising her millions of fans across the globe. The album appeared as Grande finished her Sweetener World Tour, after which she made an emotional speech to those in attendance, thanking them for their support through a difficult few years.

Ariana Grande’s K Bye For Now

K Bye For Now (Swt Live) features 32 tracks, and it follows the setlist for the Sweetener World Tour almost perfectly, with a few added tunes to mix things up. The singer who has many songs attached to her cap has never released a full live album before, until now. Fans have gushed to share their comments on Ariana’s new venture. Have a look.

thank u, swt. ‘k bye for now (swt live)’ out now. love u. https://t.co/dtrrF0tSzn pic.twitter.com/1EmVGMAtrR — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 23, 2019

don’t know anything more beautiful. thank u for this. — leda (@casuallybutera) December 23, 2019

we love you so much — •𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕙•🎗 (@thank_u_next_) December 23, 2019

i wasn't part of this tour, unfortunately. but I wanted to let u know that I am very proud of u, we are fans from all over the world. we are grateful that u have done your best to make us happy.

count on us for anything, i love u soo much.. i promise!

thank u @ArianaGrande 👼 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FVjQRPgbwZ — lucas (@luccasnasc_) December 23, 2019

i’m so proud. like i’m fully sobbing. the way u love and cherish the people around u including us.... just know how thankful we are for u. for ur heart. ur truly the most special person. we love u so much. sobbing. — cindy (@kbyesfornow) December 23, 2019

this is the best n most magical thing ever. Thank u for this. I closed my eyes and is felt like i was there, although i was not irl. crying. Thanks loveeee pic.twitter.com/eCqRlNZ5vo — ❄️ nora [swedish arianator] (@Ariinasaa) December 23, 2019

